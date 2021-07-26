Reunion Tower to Put on Light Show for Olympic Gold Medalist From Fort Worth

Reunion Tower in Downtown Dallas is putting on a red, white, and blue light show every time a North Texan wins a gold medal at the Tokyo Olympic Games.

The first light show will be Monday night in honor of Vincent Hancock, who won gold for the third time in his career.

Congrats, Vincent! I can't wait to light up in team U.S.A. colors tonight to celebrate your victory! -The Ball 🇺🇸 https://t.co/TwdWhe6UsA — Reunion Tower (@ReunionTower) July 26, 2021

Hancock, a Fort Worth native, made history by becoming the first skeet shooter to win three gold medals.

Team USA shooter Vincent Hancock won his third gold medal in skeet shooting after beating out Denmark's Jesper Hansen.

Hancock set two records in the skeet final.

He set an Olympic record by hitting 59 of 60 targets, beating Jesper Hanen of Denmark by four. He's also the only shooter ever in the history of the Olympics to win multiple gold medals.

Hancock won his first gold medal at the 2008 Summer Olympics in Beijing and his second at the 2012 Summer Olympics in London.