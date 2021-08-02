North Texan Olympian Jasmine Moore Reflects on Journey to Tokyo

Olympian Jasmine Moore is back in North Texas. While she didn’t have a moment on the podium like she’d hoped for, her family and friends welcomed her back with pride.

Moore sat down to talk to us about her journey to Tokyo, the lessons learned and what’s next for her track and field career.

To her friends and family, Moore is a champion who deserves a celebratory welcome home. The journey for the young triple jumper has been long and hard but rewarding.

“Even with all the COVID restrictions, I still had so much fun and got to meet so many people that were part of Team USA,” said Jasmine Moore. “And to compete was still great energy with the limited fans that we did have.”

We caught up with Moore before her takeoff to Tokyo, and at the time she told us it hadn’t quite hit her. Now, finally, she not only knows she’s an Olympian, she truly feels like one.

“It’s a tight group of people that get to call themselves Olympians,” she said. “One of my coaches said you’re not officially an Olympian until you step on the track. So, I was like ‘let me at least step on it and run down the runway one time.’”

Moore said the experience was unforgettable but didn’t come without challenges. She juggled track and field, work and school while preparing for this moment. Training and other responsibilities, all while navigating a pandemic, took a toll.

“It’s just been a lot on my body. I’m just happy I stayed healthy enough for this moment. But it’s been exhausting mentally with COVID and then training during everything that’s going on right now,” said Moore.

Her performance in Tokyo wasn’t what she’d hoped for. Still, while she rests and reflects, she realizes she has so much to be proud of.

“Now looking back on this experience, I’m just so grateful that I was able to make this team and even to perform.” She said. “So I’m just so proud of myself for the moment and for going through and overcoming.”

Moore said we haven’t seen the last of her. She’s off to the University of Florida in the fall to join their Track and Field team. She also has her sights set on the World Championships next summer and hopes to make the 2024 Olympic team for another shot at a medal.