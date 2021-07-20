Watch all the action from the Tokyo Games Live on NBC NBCDFW Takes You to the #TokyoOlympics Published 2 hours ago • Updated 1 hour ago NBC 5's Laura Harris and photojournalist Juan Rodriguez share photos from their trip to Tokyo to cover the 2020 Summer Olympics. 14 photos 1/14 Laura Harris, NBC 5 uly 16, 2021: 10:25am CT — We are now waiting in the line to check in again to be able to board the plane. They will be checking our COVID test results, credentials and passports. Wheels up at 11:55a! #TokyoOlympics 2/14 Laura Harris, NBC 5 3/14 Laura Harris, NBC 5 July 17, 2021: WHAT A JOURNEY! Been awake for 24 hours and 3 negative COVID tests later… but it’s all worth it to say we made it and are in place! 4/14 Laura Harris, NBC 5 July 18, 2021: SCENE OF THE DAY (Sunday, July 18) : Each day, I will share my favorite picture of the day from our time here in Japan. Since Tokyo is +14 hours from central time… you generally will see the post the day after we have posted 😂 Today— we got a look at the live shot locations we will broadcast from for NBC DFW . The iconic Olympic Rings behind us are at Odaiba Marine Park. I’m the background are the Rainbow Bridge, Tokyo Tower, and city skyscrapers. This iron sculpture is 108.27ft wide and 48.21ft high. My photographer Juan and I were all smiles, but what you can’t tell is how hot it is! Surprisingly, it feels hotter than North Texas right now! Temps in the 90’s with feels like temps to 110°! 5/14 Laura Harris, NBC 5 July 18, 2021: SCENE OF THE DAY (Sunday, July 18) : Each day, I will share my favorite picture of the day from our time here in Japan. Since Tokyo is +14 hours from central time… you generally will see the post the day after we have posted 😂 Here you see us and then the second pic is what we see behind the scenes. 6/14 Laura Harris, NBC 5 July 18, 2021: GOOD MORNING FROM TOKYO(Monday 7/19) ☀️ The sun rises around 4:40a in Tokyo… so this was literally the scene at 4:30a out of my hotel window… It’s so crazy!!!! 7/14 Laura Harris, NBC 5 July 19, 2021: TIME CHECK! 4:46p (Monday) in Tokyo 2:46a (Monday) in DFW NBC DFW photographer Juan and I are hard at work getting some #TokyoOlympics coverage together! We will see you at 10p on NBC 5 📺 8/14 Laura Harris, NBC 5 July 19, 2021: PICTURE OF THE DAY ⚽️ 12 year old me almost jumped out of my skin when I saw THE Julie Foudy today at the media hotel. She and her teammates were a big reason why I pursued soccer when I was younger and ended up playing in college. The Hall of Famer is here to cover women’s soccer for the #TokyoOlympics with NBC Sports… and my whole year has been made seeing her! ⚽️ 9/14 Laura Harris, NBC 5 July 19, 2021: PICTURE OF THE DAY ⚽️ 12 year old me almost jumped out of my skin when I saw THE Julie Foudy today at the media hotel. She and her teammates were a big reason why I pursued soccer when I was younger and ended up playing in college. The Hall of Famer is here to cover women’s soccer for the #TokyoOlympics with NBC Sports… and my whole year has been made seeing her! ⚽️ 10/14 Laura Harris, NBC 5 July 19, 2021: PICTURE OF THE DAY ⚽️ 12 year old me almost jumped out of my skin when I saw THE Julie Foudy today at the media hotel. She and her teammates were a big reason why I pursued soccer when I was younger and ended up playing in college. The Hall of Famer is here to cover women’s soccer for the #TokyoOlympics with NBC Sports… and my whole year has been made seeing her! ⚽️ 11/14 Laura Harris, NBC 5 July 19, 2021: PICTURE OF THE DAY ⚽️ 12 year old me almost jumped out of my skin when I saw THE Julie Foudy today at the media hotel. She and her teammates were a big reason why I pursued soccer when I was younger and ended up playing in college. The Hall of Famer is here to cover women’s soccer for the #TokyoOlympics with NBC Sports… and my whole year has been made seeing her! ⚽️ 12/14 Laura Harris, NBC 5 July 20, 2021: PICTURE OF THE DAY: AM I IN NEW YORK?! Nope! But there is a reason there is a Statue of Liberty replica in front of the iconic Rainbow Bridge in Tokyo 🗽 1/7 the size of the actual Statue of Liberty in NYC 🗽transferred from Paris to Tokyo in 1998 13/14 Laura Harris, NBC 5 July 20, 2021: 3 DAYS UNTIL #TokyoOlympics Next level social distancing on the media transport Bus with my photog Juan! 14/14 Laura Harris, NBC 5 July 20, 2021: AN OLYMPICS DURING A PANDEMIC Lots of rules when it comes to eating at restaurants in Tokyo. This is the sign at the small restaurant in the lobby of our hotel. #TokyoOlympics This article tagged under: Tokyo OlympicsOLYMPICSTokyo More Photo Galleries Heritage Auctions Entertainment & Music Memorabilia Signature Auction Dog Days of Summer 2021 Photos: Piece of McKinney History To Be Brought Back to Life Adorable Preemies Ready for 4th of July