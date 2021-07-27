Mother of Texas Olympian Jasmine Moore Weighs in on Performance Pressure

Thanks to technology, Trinette Moore hasn’t missed a beat in Mansfield, Texas.

“We’ve had conversations with her, and she’s said that everything is good. She keeps reminding me that she’s ok,” said Trinette Moore.

She’s been a part of her daughter’s support system every step of the way on her journey as a triple jumper in track and field. Now that Jasmine Moore is an Olympian thousands of miles away, nothing changes that.

“I said ‘you’ve prepared for this,’” said Moore. “You’re supposed to be there. Just go and have fun and do your very best.”

She acknowledges that's easier said than done. Most Olympians dedicate their lives to this one moment. Trinette Moore has seen what the pressure can do.

“They’re human. And you do, you get tired, sometimes you feel like you’re carrying that weight on you,” she said.

Olympic favorite Simone Biles made headlines Tuesday after pulling out of team finals, citing emotional struggles.

“There are a lot of different variables going into it. It’s been a long week, it’s been a long Olympic process, it’s been a long year,” said Biles.

Moore said her daughter recently had to fight through doubts of her own prior to heading off for Tokyo.

“Her practices weren’t what she wanted them to be so she was a little apprehensive about how she would perform,” she said.

She’s certain Jasmine is standing strong on the support she has back here in Texas. Still, beyond the bright lights of the Olympics, Moore says there’s more to look forward to.

“It’s been a long season for Jasmine,” she said. “And I know she’s looking forward to it coming to an end so she can have that down moment to woosah.”