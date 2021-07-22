U.S. Swimming

Meet This U.S. Swimmer's Unusual (Imaginary) Pet

Watch Lilly King take on a mythical creature in a dream

The pressure is on and U.S. Olympic swimmer Lilly King could have had a more run-of-the-mill anxiety dream. Oversleeping for her race, maybe, or leaving her bathing suit at home.

Instead, King, who swims the 100- and 200-meter breaststroke, dreamed of a wacky menagerie. 

No lions or tigers or bears, oh my, but a walking, talking alligator and other vivid creatures make an appearance.

Now to keep that alligator out of the Olympic pool.

