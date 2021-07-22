Live Blog: Top Moments From the Tokyo Olympics Opening Ceremony

Though some competition has already begun, the Tokyo Olympic Games officially, finally get underway Friday night with the Opening Ceremony.

The Olympic Stadium in Tokyo is hosting the first major global gathering since the global pandemic began last year and will see special performances, pageantry and the Parade of Athletes during the ceremony. Among the plans in store that will feature on the NBC broadcast: Leslie Odom Jr. will tell the story of the hopes and dreams of Olympians in an opening vignette, Dwayne Johnson will introduce Team USA, and Uma Thurman will narrate a special feature leading into the Parade of Athletes.

Award-winning journalist and co-anchor of TODAY Savannah Guthrie will join NBC Olympics’ primetime host Mike Tirico to host the Opening Ceremony on NBC.

Follow along below as we take you through all the top moments of the Opening Ceremony, from staples like the lighting of the Olympic flame to the biggest spectacles and surprises.

Opening sequence

The ceremony opens with a video featuring geometric shapes drawn on a blackboard in chalk, which gradually turn into the Olympic Stadium. The chalk art in the first half is a stop motion animation which took 10 days to film and involved repeatedly drawing and erasing approximately 400 images of solid objects on a single blackboard.

The video then transitions into a live action shot of the Olympic Stadium. Then, it cuts to a live action shot of the field where a lone female athlete stands at the bottom of a seed projected onto the field. It then transitions into a countdown from 2013, when Tokyo won the bid to host the Games, to now.

The final second of the countdown was a bird’s-eye view shot of the Olympic Stadium, which was then surrounded by fireworks for about 20 seconds.

Next, we see a lone female athlete silently running on a treadmill, who becomes surrounded by other lone athletes, all connected by light projections mean to represent an “invisible bond.” The lone running athlete is Arisa Tsubata, a middleweight boxer who is also a nurse and treated COVID-19 patients (Tsubata dreamt of qualifying for the Olympics but her plans were cut short when the last boxing qualifier was called off due to the pandemic).

In the final scene of the performance, dancers used pieces of elastic to represent bodily movements and a “web of emotions,” before the focus transitions back to Tsubata, again running alone.