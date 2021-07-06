Let the Games Begin! How to Sign Up for Our Tokyo Olympics Newsletter

The biggest name on Team USA at the Tokyo Olympics this summer has got to be Texan Simone Biles.

While competing in Rio in 2016, the then-20-year-old dominated the gymnastics competition, winning more gold Olympics medals than any American woman in history.

Download our NBC DFW mobile app for Apple or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

But she didn't stop there. Biles returned to training in 2017, ruling all events in the U.S. Gymnastics Championships. She performed moves that are so uniquely difficult that they are being named after her -- the triple-double is now called the Biles II.

Will Biles become the first woman to win back-to-back Olympic championships in more than 50 years? We can’t wait to find out!

After a year-long wait due to the pandemic, the summer games will finally kick off on July 23. Since Tokyo is 14 hours ahead of the Central Time zone, some competitions might be tricky to watch live. But don’t worry, we’ve got you covered.

Sign up for our Olympics newsletter to get the latest Olympics news on Biles and all of Team USA straight to your email first thing in the morning. Beginning July 20, we will send a daily email at 8 a.m. with six stories about top competitions, viral moments, updates on U.S. Olympians and breakout stars. Our last email will come after the Olympics closing ceremony on Aug. 9.

Let the summer games begin!