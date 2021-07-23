Learn More About Japanese Culture as 11,000 Athletes Call Tokyo Home for Olympics

Japan is an ancient nation with thousands of years of history and now rich culture.

As more than 11,000 Olympic athletes call Tokyo their home for the next two weeks, we will also explore slices of Japanese traditions and society. Here are just some of the small parts of the East Asian country's culture that will be on display at the Games:

Way of the Samurai

Most Americans only know about Japanese samurais from popular films and TV but the history of these warriors dates back over 800 years. The art is surrounded in mystery with an ancient code of conduct and there’s one family keeping the tradition alive.

Tasting Some of Japan’s 400 Kit Kat Flavors

The chocolate-covered wafer bar may have been created in the United Kingdom but Japan has put its own spin on the sweet treat, creating approximately 400 other flavors.

A Look at Sumo Wrestling

Sumo wrestling, the national sport of Japan, has been around for 15 centuries and it's still the biggest of them all. There's even a prestigious university program that has been at the top of the sumo staples since 1975.

11 Things You Can Get From Japanese Vending Machines

From bugs to tiny chairs, you can find virtually anything in a vending machine in Japan. Here are some of the items you can purchase from the country’s five million vending machines, according to InsideJapan Tours.

Budokan: Japan's Famed Arena

Go inside the shrine to Japanese martial arts and learn about how the Budokan became one of the most iconic music venues of all time.

All the Things You Can Find in a Tokyo Convenience Store

Japan is known for its “konbinis,” or convenience stores. Sometimes referred to as the heartbeat of a city, they’re usually open 24 hours a day, 365 days a week. Step inside one of them, and you’ll find they carry a plethora of items you wouldn’t usually find in an American convenience store. Here are some of those things.

