Without DeChambeau, US Men Seek First Golfing Gold in Over a Century

While some of the sport’s biggest names are missing the Tokyo Olympics, the U.S. men are still expected to compete for gold when Round 1 of the individual golf tournament tees off on Wednesday.

The opening round starts at 6:30 p.m. ET, airing on the Golf Channel and streaming on NBCOlympics.com:

The full schedule for the tournament is available here.

The U.S. men will be trying to take gold for the first time in over a century.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for Apple or Android— and sign up for alerts.

Bryson DeChambeau, the No. 6 ranked men’s golfer in the world, is the highest-profile name missing from Team USA’s roster after testing positive for COVID-19. But with Patrick Reed — who won the Masters Tournament in 2018 — filling in for him, alongside Justin Thomas, Collin Morikawa and Xander Schauffele, the U.S. roster boasts four of the top 12 golfers in the world.

The United States isn’t the only country whose team has been hit by the pandemic. Spain’s Jon Rahm, the world No. 1 and 2021 U.S. Open champion, was also knocked out of the tournament after a positive COVID-19 test.

South Africa’s Louis Oosthuizen, the No. 8 ranked player, opted out of the Olympics, as have three of Great Britain’s top golfers, Tyrrell Hadley, Lee Westwood and Matthew Fitzpatrick.