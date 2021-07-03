Doncic, Slovenia One Win From Olympics After Victory Over Venezuela

Luka Doncic finished one rebound shy of a triple-double, Mike Tobey scored 27 points and grabbed 12 boards and Slovenia beat Venezuela 98-70 Saturday in the semifinals of an Olympic qualifying tournament in Kaunas, Lithuania.

Now, Slovenia will play host Lithuania (3-0) on Sunday with a berth in the Tokyo Olympics on the line.

"It would be amazing. It would be a dream to be in the Olympics," said Doncic, finished with 23 points, 13 assists and nine rebounds. "Not just me, I think the whole federation of Slovenia and the whole country. They really cheer for us and I hope we get to that."

Slovenia has rolled through its first three games, winning by 50, 35 and now 28 points. It has trailed for a total of 6 minutes, 55 seconds out of 120 minutes of action -- 5.8% of the time -- and the entirety of that was in the first quarter of a group play game against Poland.

Tobey was 11 for 17 from the field for Slovenia and Doncic raved about his performance. Tobey played in 138 games at Virginia, tying for the most in program history, and was the ACC's sixth man of the year -- as selected by the league's coaches -- as a junior in 2014-15.

"He can do a lot and he's a great defensive guy," Doncic said. "He's really helping us down there."

Zoran Dragic added 12 points for Slovenia, which won the European championship in 2017 but has not qualified for the Olympics in men's basketball since gaining independence from Yugoslavia in 1991.

Pedro Chourio and Michael Carrera each scored 16 for Venezuela, which got 10 from David Cubillan.

