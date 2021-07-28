Allisha Gray

Dallas Wings ‘Thrilled' for Guard Allisha Gray Winning Gold at Tokyo Olympics

North Texas WNBA player among first gold medal winners in women's 3x3 basketball

United States' Stefanie Dolson, top, celebrates with teammates Jacquelyn Young, left, Kelsey Plum and Allisha Gray, right, after defeating Russian Olympic Committee in a women's 3-on-3 gold medal basketball game at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Wednesday, July 28, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan.
Jeff Roberson/AP

The Dallas Wings say they're "thrilled" for starting guard Allisha Gray and her "tremendous accomplishment in winning the gold medal" at the Tokyo Olympics Wednesday in women's 3x3 basketball.

"All of us within the Wings organization are thrilled for Allisha and the United States women's 3x3 basketball team for their tremendous accomplishment in winning the gold medal in Tokyo," Dallas Wings Head Coach Vickie Johnson said in a statement. "Congratulations to the team for all their hard work and determination to finish the job. We are so proud of Allisha and can't wait to welcome her back and congratulate her in person for this amazing feat."

Before the gold medal game, the Wings teammates tweeted support for Gray all the way from North Texas.

Gray, along with fellow WNBA players Stefanie Dolson, Kelsey Plum and Jackie Young won the Olympic's first-ever gold medal match in women's 3x3 basketball against Russia 18-15.

After ROC cut the United States' lead to three, Gray drove baseline and converted a layup for a 15-11 advantage with 2:12 left.

Dolson finished the game with seven points and nine rebounds. Plum finished with five points, Gray added four points and five rebounds, and Young had two points and three rebounds.

