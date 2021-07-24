Dallas Golfer Bryson DeCambeau Tests Positive for COVID-19

Bryson DeChambeau is unable to compete after being listed among the athletes that have tested positive for COVID-19 at the Tokyo Olympics.

The PGA Tour announced Saturday that DeChambeau tested positive for COVID-19 before leaving the United States for the Olympics and will miss the Tokyo Games.

He'll be replaced by Patrick Reed.

DeChambeau, last year's U.S. Open champion, becomes the highest-profile athlete to test positive for the virus. He said he was "deeply disappointed not to be able to compete in the Olympics for Team USA."

Reed was scheduled to undergo testing Sunday and Monday to clear himself to compete in Tokyo. The the first round at the Kasumigaseki Country Club is set for Thursday.

Reed, the 2018 Masters champion, is now the only two-time Olympian in the sport, which was reintroduced to the program in 2016.

DeChambeau is currently ranked sixth in the world on the PGA Tour, a ranking that allowed him to just qualify for the Olympics as a member of Teem U.S.A.

He won his first major championship in the 2020 U.S. Open.

Born Sept. 16, 1993, in California, DeChambeau, 27, went to Southern Methodist University on a scholarship and became the first Mustang to win an NCAA individual title in 2015.

In 2016, when he couldn't defend his title due to a postseason ban for SMU, DeChambeau decided to go pro. His analytical approach to the game has earned him the nickname "The Scientist."

DeChambeau, who studied physics at SMU, is known for his aggressive and less traditional approach to golf.