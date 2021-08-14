Coppell Welcomes Home Olympic Gold Medalist Chiaka Ogbogu

The city of Coppell celebrated gold medalist Chiaka Ogbogu Saturday with a parade and a key to the city.

Ogbogu competed on the U.S. women's volleyball team, which made history at the Tokyo Olympics by winning its first gold.

It's a feat Ogbogu said she still can't believe.

“I hasn’t settled in yet, but being here with family and friends has made it a little bit more real, and I am happy to be home celebrating with everyone here,” she said.

More than 100 families and fans lined the street, some waving American flags, while a band marched by followed by a procession.

Over 100 families and fans lined the street cheering for Ogbogu as she passed by. At the Coppell High School Arena after the procession, city leaders proclaimed Saturday Chiaka Ogbogu Day.

Bridget Echerd’s daughter has been good friends with Ogbogu since fourth grade.

“We watched every game. We got in on one game at 11:30 at night, and went straight to a friend’s house to watch with another watching party,” Echerd said.

For people who know her, the win is not surprising.

Ogbogu helped lead her volleyball team at Coppell High School to state titles in 2011 and 2012.

“Other people talked about me being an Olympian before I had the dreams myself," Ogbogu said. "So it really just goes to show what the power of community can do for you."

Ogbogu said she would love to compete in another Olympics and isn't ruling out the Paris Olympics in 2024, but she hopes next time family and friends can be there.