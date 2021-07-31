cycling

Team USA Aims to Win First Ever BMX Freestyle Park Medal at Tokyo

The United States will look to claim the first ever medal in BMX freestyle

By Marsha Green

BMX freestyle, an exciting new Olympic sport, has its finals at 9:10 p.m. ET at Tokyo's Ariake Urban Sports Park. In both the men's and women's finals, all nine athletes from the seeding round will compete in two runs, with only the better score counting.

Three of the four riders on the U.S. Olympic team are past or present world champions.

Tune in to see which man and woman will receive the first-ever Cycling BMX freestyle medal at the Tokyo Olympics.

The women will take the stage first with Hannah Roberts and Perris Benegas representing Team USA. Roberts is the reigning world champion and heavy favorite to win gold for the women. She has been the standard since the first UCI Worlds in 2017 and has won three of the past four world championship competitions.

Fellow American Benegas claimed the world title in 2018. U.S. riders have swept the last four world championships in the freestyle event.

While Team USA remains favorites to win it all they will receive competition from Great Britain’s Charlotte Worthington.

Worthington is a two-time World Championship bronze medalist and the first-ever European champion. She also finished third at the champions in France back in June.

For the men, the American duo of Justin Dowell and Nick Bruce will represent Team USA but reigning men’s world champion Logan Martin of Australia appears to be the favorite.

Dowell will be the second competitor of the event and Bruce will start first after foregoing his two runs in the seeding round. 

