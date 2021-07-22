Tokyo Olympics

As COVID-19 Cases Rise, Olympic Athlete Focused on Staying Healthy

As COVID-19 cases rise, there is added pressure among Olympic athletes to stay healthy while hitting peak form.

By Meredith Yeomans

NBC 5 News

As the number of athletes testing positive for COVID-19 rises, so does the pressure to stay healthy.

For Ronnie Baker, the road to Tokyo began at TCU where he became a 12-time All-American and still trains almost every day.

Later this month, he’ll compete for the titles of ‘world’s fastest man’ in the 100 meter at the Tokyo Olympics.

Baker says he’s excited but aware that in a pandemic, one misstep could dash his Olympic dreams.

“That's kind of the scary part of it all is realizing that your whole five years of training could be down the drain with one positive test,” Baker told NBC 5.

Thursday, COVID-19 cases at the Tokyo Olympics rose to at least 87.

Among them are American tennis phenom Coco Gauff, NBA star Bradley Beal and gymnast Kara Eaker.

Coco Gauff (left) and Caty McNally (not pictured) in action during their Ladies' doubles third round match against Veronika Kudermetova and Elena Vesnina on day eight of Wimbledon at The All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, Wimbledon. Picture date: Tuesday July 6, 2021. (Photo by Steven Paston/PA Images via Getty Images)
LAS VEGAS, NV - JULY 13: Bradley Beal #4 of the USA Men's National Team looks on during the game against the Argentina Men's National Team on July 13, 2021 at Michelob ULTRA Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Ned Dishman/NBAE via Getty Images)
ST LOUIS, MISSOURI - JUNE 25: Kara Eaker smiles after landing her dismount off the balance beam during the Women's competition of the 2021 U.S. Gymnastics Olympic Trials at America’s Center on June 25, 2021 in St Louis, Missouri. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

Baker said he's aware of the rising case numbers at home and abroad, and approaches every day with a heightened sense of awareness.

“Really just being aware and cautious of who I'm around and who I'm exposing myself to,” Baker said.

Baker leaves for Tokyo on Saturday morning.

His first race is July 31.

He is also on the 4x100 relay team.

This article tagged under:

Tokyo Olympicscoronavirus
