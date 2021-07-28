As Allisha Gray wowed Olympics fans with her fancy footwork and helped Team USA bring home its first Gold Medal in women’s 3X3 basketball, her other teammates – on the Dallas Wings – watched with pride.

"I think that's a big honor and I'm so glad to be able to call her my teammate and friend,” said Wings star Satou Sabally.

Gray took a short break from the Wings to play for Team USA and will return soon.

Sabally is in the unique position of knowing what it’s like to play with Gray – and also to compete against her.

"I played against them so I know how hard they're playing and they deserve it,” Sabally said.

Sabally is from Germany and was a member of her country's team when they played against Gray and Team USA.

"It was fun. I mean they beat us but...” Sabally said chuckling. "I'm a competitive person so of course I don't like that but I'm proud of them. They deserve it. I would rather lose against a gold medalist than against someone else. I'll take that."

In Tokyo, Gray called winning the gold medal the “top” of her career and planned to celebrate.

"Glad we got the mission done,” Gray said. "I’m not going to take my gold medal off, I'm not sure how I'll celebrate, but I'm going to celebrate somehow."

Her teammates on the Wings are planning a celebration of their own when she returns.

"Everyone is going to scream,” Sabally said. “I already know she is going to get a lot more attention than she usually wants to. But it's going to be great. A lot of hugs and warmth."