5 to Watch: Texans Compete in Track, More Medals in Swimming, Semis for Hailey, Plus Volleyball and Basketball

Texans are beginning their hunt for Olympic glory as track and field hits its stride in Tokyo, in fact, three Texans compete in 100m, including Fort Worth's Ronnie Baker. Back at the pool, Sugar Land's Simone Manuel looks to add to her medal count. Coppell's Chiaka Ogbogu and Team USA volleyball take on the Russian Olympi Committee's team. And overnight Southlake's Hailey Hernandez looks to advance toward a medal in 50m springboard.

Women’s 100m highlights big day on the track

The race that will crown the world’s fastest woman takes place on Day 8 of the Tokyo Olympic Games. While it is certainly the most high-profile race of the evening, there are plenty of noteworthy events happening in track and field.

The first track and field session of Day 8 in Tokyo begins at 7 p.m. CT with heats in six events: women’s 400m hurdles, women’s discus throw, men’s pole vault, men’s 800m featuring Midland's Bryce Hoppel, women’s 100m hurdles with Austin's Kendra "Keni" Harrison, and the men’s 100m. Team USA’s medal hopes in the men’s 100m rest on the shoulder of Trayvon Bromwell, who won the 100m final at the U.S. Olympic Track and Field trials, but also look for Fort Worth's Ronnie Baker and Texas A&M alum Fred Kerley.

American pole vaulter and 2016 Olympic bronze medalist Sam Kendricks is no longer competing after testing positive for COVID-19.

The second session begins at 5 a.m. CT Saturday and will include the marquee race of the day: the women’s 100m. American Sha’carri Richardson was supposed to go to Tokyo a medal favorite in the event, but will no longer compete after being suspended one month for failing a drug test at the U.S. Olympic Track and field trials.

University of Texas alum Teahna Daniels, Javianne Oliver and Jenna Prandini all qualified to race in the women’s 100m. They will carry the burden of trying to win the United States' first legal gold since Gail Devers triumphed in 1996. Marion Jones was stripped of the 2000 title for doping offenses.

Watch the first session in NBC’s primetime coverage, or stream live at 5 a.m. CT. Stream the second session live.

Caeleb Dressel, Katie Ledecky look to continue Team USA domination in the pool

Alexander Hassenstein/Getty Images

Swimming events are drawing to a close soon, with Day 8 being the penultimate day for swimming competition in Tokyo. There will be four more medals up for grabs: men’s 100m butterfly, women’s 200m backstroke, women’s 800m freestyle and the mixed 4x100m medley relay.

Sugar Land's Simone Manuel will try to add to her 4x100m freestyle relay bronze when she competes in the 50m freestyle.

Caeleb Dressel will have a busy night. The four-timegold medalist will be competing in three different races on Friday night: men’s 100m butterfly final, men’s 50m freestyle semis, and the 4x100m mixed medley relay.

The mixed medley relay is the first ever mixed-gender swimming race in Olympic history. Dressel swam the butterfly leg in the finals of the 2019 Worlds and will also participate in the Olympic final as well. Regan Smith, Andrew Wilson, Tom Shields and Abbey Weitzeil swam for Team USA during the prelims.

Katie Ledecky looks to add to her impressive collection of Olympic medals in the women’s 800m freestyle final. Ledecky is the defending Olympic champion in the race, winning gold in Rio and setting a new world record.

Watch live in NBC’s primetime coverage, or stream live.

U.S. women’s volleyball looks to stay undefeated

The U.S. women’s volleyball team beat Turkey in a fifth-set tiebreaker on Thursday.

The U.S. women’s volleyball team takes on the Russian Olympic Committee at 9:05 p.m. on Friday night. Team USA has won the first three of its five total group-stage matches, while ROC is 2-1.

Most recently, the team won bronze in 2016 and silver in both 2012 and 2008, but Jordan Larson, Jordan Thompson and Co. have a good chance at winning their first gold in Tokyo. Thompson has been the team’s leading scorer through its first three matches.

Also keep an eye out for middle blocker Chiaka Ogbogu from Coppell.

Stream live here.

Palmer, Hernandez advance in women’s springboard

Southlake's Hailey Hernandez moved on to the semifinal of the women's springboard diving event early Friday morning.

Hernandez, 18, who will go to the University of Texas this fall, finished sixth at Tokyo Aquatics Center behind athletes from China, Canada and Japan.

She and the other American in the field, Krysta Palmer, advanced to the semis at 1 a.m. Saturday on USA Network.

Palmer, a former gymnast who didn’t start diving until she was 20, has an outside chance at medaling in the women’s 3m springboard.

Palmer, 29, finished eighth in the synchronized springboard final with her partner, Alison Gibson. She finishes her slate of dives in the individual competition with a difficult dive known as “the double out.”

Stream live here.

U.S. men’s basketball aims for second consecutive win vs. Czech Republic

The U.S. men’s basketball team came to Tokyo struggling to find a rhythm in exhibition play. Those struggles continued as they lost their opening matchup to France 83-76, snapping a 25-game Olympic win streak.

Team USA seemed to get back on track Wednesday night against Iran, winning by a score of 120-66 and earning their first win of the Tokyo Olympics.

Next up for Team USA in preliminary Group A play is the Czech Republic at 7 a.m CT on Saturday. Kevin Durant has a chance to surpass Carmelo Anthony as the all-time scorer in United States men’s Olympic basketball history. Durant currently sits five points shy of the record (336 points) held by Anthony.

Watch on Peacock or stream live.