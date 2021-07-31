5 to Watch: Texans Look to Medal in Track & Diving, Plus Swimming, Gymnastics & Golf

Could a Texan come home from the Tokyo Olympics with the title 'world's fastest man'? Can Caeleb Dressel get more gold? Will Southlake's Hailey Hernandez bring home a medal? These are the questions that will be answered Saturday and early Sunday. Also, gymnastics isn't over and golf comes to a close.

Trayvon Bromell sprints to become world’s fastest man

Christian Petersen/Getty Images

Track and Field competition continues on Day 9 of the Tokyo Olympics. Coverage will begin at 7 p.m. CT on USA Network with five events: women’s hammer throw qualifying round, women’s 3000m steeplechase Round 1, women’s shot put final and men’s 400m Round 1 and watch for Wylie's Tara Davis in the women’s long jump qualifying round.

There are a few Americans to keep your eye on around the Olympic Stadium in Tokyo Saturday. Raven Saunders and Jessica Ramsey will have the chance to medal in women’s shot put. Saunders topped the competition in qualifying on Friday. Michael Norman, Michael Cherry and Randolph Ross will compete for a spot in the 400m final. Emma Coburn, Courtney Frerichs and Valerie Constien will race in the 3000m steeplechase.

The next track and field events will take place at 3 a.m. CT on Sunday morning. Then, the men’s high jump final, men's 100m semifinals, women's 100m hurdles semifinals, women's triple jump final, men's 800m semifinals, men's 400m hurdles semifinals will take place. The session will end with the crowning of the fastest man in the world in the men's 100m final. American Trayvon Bromell, from Baylor University, will look to bring home gold in the event for the United States for the first time since Justin Gaitlin in 2004. TCU's Ronnie Baker and Texas A&M's Fred Kerley are also in the hunt for a medal in the men's 100m.

Watch the first session live in NBC’s primetime coverage and USA Network, or stream live.

Watch the second session on Peacock, or stream it live.

Caeleb Dressel looks to leave Tokyo with two more Olympic gold medals

The final day in the pool at the Tokyo Olympic Games will feature Caeleb Dressel in two more medal events.

The five-time Olympic gold medalist will swim in finals for the men’s 50m freestyle and men’s 4x100m medley relay. Dressel has already taken home three gold medals in Tokyo and can become just the second athlete to win five gold medals at a single Olympics since 1992, joining former teammates Michael Phelps. He set the fastest qualifying mark in the 50m freestyle, while Team USA has won gold in the men’s 4x100m medley relay in all 14 Olympics where it has competed in the event.

The day’s session also features three more finals: the women’s 50m freestyle, men’s 1500m freestyle and women’s 4x100m medley relay. American Abbey Weitzel will look to medal in the women’s 50m freestyle in a field with two Australian favorites. In the men’s 1500m freestyle, Robert Finke will go for gold after posting the second-fastest time in the heats. The U.S. will also look to win its third straight gold medal in the women’s 4x100m medley relay, an event where the American team set a world record in 2019.

Watch live in NBC’s primetime coverage, or stream it online.

MyKayla Skinner taps in for Simone Biles in women’s gymnastics vault final

The United States will compete for a number of medals over the course of the next two nights in individual event finals. On Saturday, men will compete on the floor exercise and pommel horse, while the women will compete on vault and uneven bars.

After Simone Biles exited the team final and individual all-around final at the Olympics earlier this week, USA Gymnastics has announced she will withdraw from the event finals for the vault and uneven bars at Tokyo.

MyKayla Skinner, an American who was competing as an individual, will get Biles' spot in the vault final. She had the fourth-best score in qualifying but did not advance to the eight-woman final because only two athletes from any country are allowed in the final.

All-around gold medalist Suni Lee will compete on bars for the U.S. She faces off against Belgian bars specialist Nina Derwael, who Lee bested by just .033 points in the uneven bars rotation of the all-around competition. Jade Carey will also compete for the U.S. on vault. Carey will look to win her first medal at the Tokyo Olympics in this event.

On the men’s side, Yul Moldauer will compete on floor exercise, and Alec Yoder will compete on pommel horse. The events begin at 2 a.m. CT streaming on Peacock or watch it online.

Krysta Palmer and Hailey Hernandez dive into women’s springboard final

Two Americans will be competing in the final for women’s springboard, a diving event where the U.S. has not medaled since 1988.

Krysta Palmer and Southlake's Hailey Hernandez placed fifth and 10th, respectively, in the semifinals. Palmer blew away the field at the U.S. Olympic Trials, beating second-place Hernandez by nearly 100 points. Palmer has work to do to reach the podium in Tokyo, though, as she trailed third-place Jennifer Abel from Canada by 25 points.

China is looking to snag the top two spots on the podium. Shi Tingmao and Wang Han, who won gold together earlier in Tokyo in the women’s synchronized springboard, went 1-2 in the semifinals.

The finals begin at 1 a.m. CT on Sunday. Watch on USA Network, or stream live here.

Xander Schauffele looks to hang onto lead in final round of men’s golf tournament

Team USA’s Xander Schauffele remained atop the leaderboard following the third round of the men’s golf tournament, though Japan’s Hideki Matsuyama is only one stroke off his lead.

American Xander Schauffele enters the men’s golf tournament’s final round with a one-stroke lead over Japan’s Hideki Matsuyama. The two golfers went toe-to-toe at the 2021 Masters before Matsuyama ultimately earned the green jacket.

Rory McIlroy, Paul Casey and Tommy Fleetwood are among the other golfers within striking distance of Schauffele’s 14-under score heading into the final 18 holes. While Schauffelehe is the leader, the rest of Team USA is just about out of contention. Collin Morikawa is tied for 17th place with a 7-under score, while Justin Thomas and Patrick Reed are tied for 38th with 4-under scores.

Schauffele and Matsuyama will be grouped with Mexico’s Carlos Ortiz, who is tied for third place. The group will tee off at the first hole at 9:18 p.m. CT on Saturday.

Watch live beginning at 5 p.m. CT on Golf Channel, or stream it online.