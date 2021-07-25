5 to Watch: Team USA Look for More Medals in the Pool & Undefeated U.S. Softball vs Undefeated Japan

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for Apple or Android— and sign up for alerts.

Sunday started with Team USA bringing home medals and making history, both good (first-ever gold medals in fencing and taekwondo) and bad (losing the men's basketball opener, the first loss in the Olympics since 2004).

The rest of the day is packed with competition including a skateboarder who calls Fort Worth home making her debut in a debut sport.

Can Team USA Remain Unbeaten in Softball vs. Japan?

Team USA’s Women’s Softball team walked off with a win against Australia, 2-1, moving them to 4-0 overall in the Olympic tournament.

Arguably America’s strongest team through the first weekend of play, the U.S. softball team will look to remain undefeated against the host country on Sunday, July 25, at 8 p.m. CT.

Team USA has won against Canada, Mexico, Italy and Australia so far. A win over Japan would put the team at a perfect 5-0. The only time Team USA has gone undefeated through the entire tournament was at the 2004 Athens Olympics. The team went undefeated in the group stage at the 2008 Beijing Olympics before falling to Japan in the gold medal game.

The offense has only posted sevenruns so far in Tokyo, but it has been backed up by tremendous pitching. Monica Abbott gave up the first run of the Games to Australia on Saturday night.

Stream Sunday’s game live at 8 p.m. CT online or at 2 a.m. CT Monday on NBC Sports Network. The gold medal game is set to be played on Tuesday, July 27 at 12 p.m. CT.

Katie Ledecky, Men’s 4x100m Freestyle Relay Highlight Swimming Finals

Four more swimming medals will be awarded Sunday night, as finals get underway for the women’s 100m butterfly, men’s 100m breaststroke, women’s 400m freestyle and men’s 4x100m freestyle relay beginning at 8:30 p.m. CT.

Katie Ledecky will get her first chance at a medal in Tokyo in the women’s 400m freestyle. The six-time Olympic medalist set the world record in the event at the 2016 Rio Olympics and had the fastest time in Sunday’s qualifying.

The U.S. men are also looking to repeat as gold medalists in the 4x100m freestyle relay. Two-time Olympic medalist Caeleb Dressel will make his Tokyo debut in the event.

Torri Huske will be in contention for a medal in the women’s 100m butterfly after finishing with the fourth-fastest time in qualifying on Saturday. Michael Andrew will also be in the mix in the men’s 100m breaststroke after posting an impressive third-place time in qualifying.

Sunday’s swimming slate also includes semifinals in the men’s 200m freestyle, women’s 100m breaststroke, men’s 100m backstroke and women’s 100m backstroke.

Watch live in NBC’s primetime coverage, or stream it live.

Women’s Skateboarding Makes Olympic Debut

Alana Smith never dreamed she would be in the Olympics. Not because she didn’t believe in herself, but rather because the sport she loved wasn’t considered for the world event. Laura Harris reports.

The women’s street event takes place a night after the inaugural Olympic men’s street skateboarding competition was filled with falls. Jagger Eaton took bronze for the U.S., whereas Nyjah Huston disappointed with a seventh-place finish.

There will be three Americans competing: Mariah Duran, Alexis Sablone and Alana Smith from Fort Worth. Duran has won three X Games medals, including gold in the 2018 street event. Sablone has six X Games medals, highlighted by three street golds.

Smith only has one X Games medal, but it was a historic one. Back in 2013, Smith claimed silver in the park event at just 12 years old, becoming the youngest medalist in X Games history.

The three Americans will have to contend with favorites like Japan’s Aori Nishimura, Brazilians Pamela Rosa and Rayssa Leal and a competitive field in order to reach the podium.

The event begins with qualifying heats starting at 6:30 p.m. CT on Sunday and concludes with final runs starting at 10:25 p.m. CT.

Watch qualification online and the finals here. You can also catch it in NBC’s Primetime Plus coverage at 11:05 p.m. CT.

Men’s Triathlon

Nobuo Yano/Getty Images

The men’s individual triathlon takes place at 4:30 p.m. CT Sunday. Vincent Luis, the two-time defending world champion, is favored to win gold in his third Olympics after finishing off the podium in 2012 and 2016. Both Americans, Morgan Pearson and Kevin McDowell, are first-time Olympians. Pearson could make a push for a medal, which would make him the first American medalist in the event.

Watch live in NBC’s primetime coverage, or stream live.

Gymnastics Men’s Team Final Kicks Off Three Events for Team USA

When Sam Mikulak placed 6th in his first major competition, he looked to the winner and said to himself: "I want to beat that guy," which motivated him to strive to be the best.

Team USA finished fourth in the all-around qualifying competition on Saturday and will be looking to upset Japan and China in the men's team final Monday, July 26, at 5 a.m. CT.

The team combined to post the highest score on floor exercise in qualification. Sam Mikulak (parallel bars), Brody Malone (high bar), Yul Moldauer (floor exercise) and Alec Yoder (pommel horse) qualified for individual events.

Team USA is seeking its first medal in the event since 2008, while host nation Japan is looking to repeat as gold medal winners.

Stream the event and track the Team USA athletes on the NBC Olympics website. Or catch the competition during NBC’s primetime coverage.