5 to Watch: More Track Medals; Floor Exercise Final; Plus Soccer, Basketball & Volleyball

More medals will be handed out as finals get underway in several marquee track and field events, Jade Carey steps in for Simone Biles in the floor exercise individual event final, and USNWT hopes to move past the semifinals to get to the gold medal match. Plus tournament play begins for basketball and volleyball.

Elaine Thompson-Herah, Sydney McLaughlin return to the track

Another action-packed day of Olympic track and field begins at 7 p.m. CT on Sunday.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for Apple or Android— and sign up for alerts.

The first session of the evening is highlighted by two finals: men’s long jump and women’s 100m hurdles.

In the women’s 100m hurdles, Keni Harrison is looking for her first Olympic medal. Harrison, who trains in Austin, missed out on a spot at the 2016 Rio Olympics and proceeded to break the women’s 100m hurdles world record just two weeks later with a time of 12.20. Team USA still swept the podium in Rio. Now, Harrison has a chance to win the U.S. its fourth gold medal in the event over the last five Olympics.

Juvaughn Harrison is attempting the astonishing feat of competing in the high jump, where he is a medal favorite and long jump in Tokyo.

The first session also features men’s hammer throw qualifying, Round 1 of the women’s 1500m and Round 1 of the women’s 200m. Jamaica’s Elaine Thompson-Herah, fresh off setting an Olympic record in the women’s 100m, will begin her quest to defend her gold medal in the 200m.

The second session begins at 5 a.m. CT on Monday and features three finals: the women’s discus throw (6 a.m. CT), men’s 3000m steeplechase (7:15 a.m. CT) and women’s 5000m (7:40 a.m. CT). Valarie Allman will try to be the first American woman to medal in discus since 2008. Hillary Bor gives the U.S. its best chance at a medal in steeplechase, while Elise Cranny, Karissa Schweizer and Rachel Schneider will represent Team USA in the women’s 5000m.

The second session also includes action in the women’s pole vault, women’s 200m, men’s 400m and women’s 400m hurdles. World record holder Sydney McLaughlin and fellow American Dalilah Muhammad will be in separate women’s 400m semifinals ahead of a must-watch final late Monday night.

Watch the first session live in NBC’s primetime coverage, or stream it online.

Watch the second session live on Peacock, or stream it online.

US women’s basketball puts 51-game win streak on the line vs. France

Team USA has not lost in the Olympic women’s basketball tournament since 1992, and the team is looking to stay perfect on Monday against France.

The U.S. women’s basketball team has beaten Nigeria and Japan so far in Tokyo. A’ja Wilson has been a star in her Olympic debut, posting double-doubles in both victories. Seattle Storm teammates Sue Bird and Breanna Stewart have also put on showcases through two group games.

Now, Team USA plays France in its last group game after already clinching a spot in the quarterfinals. The French squad lost to Japan in its opener before beating Nigeria by 25 points. A win for the U.S. would give it 52 straight Olympic victories and put the team one step closer to its seventh consecutive gold medal.

Watch live at 11:40 p.m. CT on USA Network, or stream live online.

Jade Carey sets sights on Olympic medal in floor routine

Three gymnastics finals are set for Monday morning at the Ariake Gymnastics Center: the men’s rings, women’s floor exercise and men’s vault.

Jade Carey will be the lone American competitor across all three finals. Simone Biles, who finished second in the floor routine during qualifying, remains out after exiting the team final earlier this week. Carey finished just behind Biles with a third-place score in the event during qualifying. The 21-year-old finished eighth overall in the individual all-around competition after being named Biles’ replacement. Italy’s Vanessa Ferrari earned the top floor score in qualifying.

There will be no American gymnasts in either of Monday’s men’s finals. Greece’s Eleftherios Petrounias is on his way to defending gold in the rings after finishing with the best score in qualifying. South Korea’s Shin Jeahwan and Armenia’s Artur Davtyan tied for the top qualifying score in men’s vault, while individual all-around bronze medalist Nikita Nagornyy of the Russian Olympic Committee had the third-best qualifying score. He tied for the best vault score of all gymnasts during the individual all-around competition.

Watch on Peacock at 3:45 a.m. CT or stream live online.

USWNT takes on Canada in women’s soccer semifinal

The U.S. women’s soccer team will face off against Canada in the semifinals on Monday morning.

The job’s not done for the United States women’s national soccer team.

After escaping with a nail-biting, penalty shootout win over the Netherlands on Friday, the USWNT will battle Canada at 3 a.m. CT on Monday for a spot in the gold medal game.

Megan Rapinoe drilled the clinching penalty kick for the Americans in Friday’s quarterfinal win. USWNT goalie Alyssa Naeher was clutch in net during the penalty shootout, while Samantha Mewis and Lynn Williams provided the scoring in regulation time.

Canada has won the bronze medal at the last two Olympics. The team has two draws and two wins so far in Tokyo, including a penalty shootout win of its own against Brazil in the quarterfinals on Friday.

The U.S., meanwhile, failed to medal at the Olympics for the first time in 2016 and is looking to win its fifth-ever gold medal.

Watch the game on USA Network, or stream it live online.

US women’s volleyball aims for bounce-back win vs. Italy

ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images

The U.S. women’s volleyball team lost more than a game on Friday.

Along with a defeat to the Russian Olympic Committee in straight sets, superstar Jordan Thompson left with an apparent ankle injury. She landed hard from a block in the second set and was immediately removed from the match. Thompson was the team’s top scorer heading into the game and put on a show against China with a whopping 34 points.

Now, Jordyn Poulter and Co. try to get back in the win column in the final Pool B match against Italy at 9:05 p.m. CT on Sunday. Like the U.S., the Italians were 3-0 before suffering their first loss of the tournament in their fourth match. Italy only lost one set in its first three matches before falling to China in straight sets on Saturday.

Team USA has medaled at three straight Olympics but has failed to ever take home gold in the 57-year history of the event at the Olympics.

Watch on NBC, or stream live.