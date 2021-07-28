5 to Watch: Individual Medals in Gymnastics and Swimming Plus Water Polo, Volleyball and Golf

Simone Biles will not defend her Olympic title, but Jade Carey steps up and joins Suni Lee in the pursuit of individual gold. Katie Ledecky has one more race and Caeleb Dressel goes for his first individual medal, while Team USA is in the pool for water polo. Golf tees off without Bryson Dechambeau or Jon Rahm, plus Team USA volleyball takes on Turkey.

Suni Lee, Jade Carey compete in women's gymnastics individual all-around final

Simone Biles only completed one vault before exiting Tuesday's team gymnastics final, where the team earned silver. USA Gymnastics later announced that Biles will miss the individual all-around final, scheduled for Thursday at 5:50 a.m. CT, to focus on her mental health. Biles is the defending gold medalist in the event and compiled the highest all-around score in qualifying.

Team USA’s Jade Carey, who recorded the ninth-highest all-around score in qualifying, will replace Biles in the event. Learn all about Jade Carey here.

American Suni Lee, who finished with the third-best all-around score in qualifying, will be in the medal mix. Brazil's Rebeca Andrade and a pair of gold medal winners from the Russian Olympic Committee in Angelina Melnikova and Vladislava Urazova will be in contention, as well.

Caeleb Dressel sets sights on first individual Olympic medal

Team USA swimmers Caeleb Dressel, Nic Fink, Hali Flickinger and Regan Smith finished strong during their swim heats early Tuesday. All four will advance to the semifinals, which air on the USA Network Tuesday night.

Caeleb Dressel already has three Olympic gold medals to his name from swimming relays, including one at the Tokyo Games. On Wednesday, he will have a chance to earn one on his own.

Dressel leads a packed field in the final for one of swimming's quickest and most intense events, the men's 100m freestyle. The 24-year-old American has won the event at the last two world championships and is the third-fastest 100m freestyler of all time.

The men's 100m freestyle is one of five finals included in Wednesday's primetime slate, which begins at 8:30 p.m. CT. Medals are also on the line in the men's 800m freestyle, men's 200m breaststroke, women's 200m butterfly and women's 4x200m relay. Katie Ledecky, Regan Smith, Hali Flickinger and Texan Nic Fink will be among the Americans trying to represent Team USA on the podium.

Wednesday's action also includes semifinals for the women's 100m freestyle, men's 200m backstroke, women's 200m breaststroke and men's 200m individual medley.

US men's water polo team takes on Italy

Team USA is looking to build off a 2-0 start in Group A preliminary play when it takes on Italy at 12:10 a.m. CT on Thursday. The U.S. beat Japan 15-13 in the opener and dominated South Africa by a score of 20-3 in the second game.

Ben Hallock leads the team with seven goals through two contests. Alex Bowen and Alex Wolf have also put forward standout performances. Bowen scored a game-high five goals against Japan, while Wolf put on a goalie clinic against South Africa.

Italy is 1-0-1 in group play so far, thrashing South Africa 21-2 and then drawing Greece 6-6.

Olympic men’s golf tournament tees off

For the second consecutive Olympic Games, golf will be one of the events taking place. It will be featured for the fourth time in Olympic history after making a comeback at the 2016 Rio Olympics. Here is everything you need to know about the golf events in Tokyo at this year’s Summer Olympic Games.

After a 112-year layoff, golf returned to the Olympics for the 2016 Rio Games. With no returning men’s medalists participating at the 2020 Games, there will be a new champion in Tokyo.

The U.S. fields a stacked roster of Collin Morikawa, Justin Thomas, Xander Schauffele and Patrick Reed. Morikawa (No. 3), Thomas (No. 4) and Schauffele (No. 5) are the highest-ranked players participating in the tournament. Reed is the only returning player of the four, finishing tied for 11th in Rio. Team USA has won five of the 10 Olympic medals ever given out in men’s golf.

The world’s top-ranked golfer, Spain’s Jon Rahm, was forced to withdraw from the Olympics after testing positive for COVID-19 earlier this week.

Round 1 at the East Course at Kasumigaseki Country Club in Kawagoe, Saitama, begins at 5:30 p.m. CT on Wednesday.

Team USA faces Turkey in women’s volleyball

The U.S. women’s volleyball team will look to keep rolling in Pool B play when it takes on Turkey at 7:45 a.m. CT on Thursday.

The Americans have yet to concede a set so far in Tokyo, winning their opening match against Argentina and second match against China in straight sets. The second victory was particularly impressive with China entering the tournament as the defending Olympic gold medalists.

The squad has been led by two players who share a first name. Jordan Thompson has been unstoppable so far, scoring 54 points across the two wins. Jordyn Poulter has taken control as a distributor, collecting 88 assists.

The U.S. is aiming to make its fourth straight Olympic podium and claim its first ever Olympic gold in the event.

