Tokyo Olympics

5 to Watch: Final Medals of the Tokyo Olympics and the Closing Ceremony

As the final hours of the 2020 Tokyo Olympics approach, the final gold medals of the games will be awarded in women's basketball and volleyball, as well as men's marathon and boxing. Plus the Tokyo Olympics Closing Ceremony.

Team USA aims for 7th consecutive gold medal in women’s basketball

Team USA, left, will face Team Japan, right, for Olympic gold in the women's basketball final out of Tokyo.
Getty Images
Team USA, left, will face Team Japan, right, for Olympic gold in the women's basketball final out of Tokyo.

Team USA will compete for their seventh-consecutive gold medal in women’s basketball at 9:30 p.m. CT on NBC on Saturday. The U.S. women’s basketball team has not lost an Olympic game since 1992.

After beating Serbia in the semifinals, the U.S. will face Japan in the gold medal game. Japan overcame France to make the finals and previously faced the U.S. in pool play earlier in the Games. While the final score was 86-69, the Japanese squad put up a fight against the U.S. and likely will again with a gold medal on the line.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for Apple or Android— and sign up for alerts.

Watch at 9:30 p.m. CT on NBC or stream here.

#TokyoOlympics

Tokyo Olympics Aug 6

Team USA Women's Basketball to Face Japan in Gold Medal Game

volleyball Aug 6

US Women's Volleyball Now Has a Shot at History – and Their Reaction Was Everything

U.S. women’s volleyball team looks for historic win against Brazil 

Kenyan Marathoner Eliud Kipchoge seeks back-to-back gold medals 

Team USA, left, will face Team Brazil, right, for Olympic gold in the women's volleyball final out of Tokyo.
Getty Images
Team USA, left, will face Team Brazil, right, for Olympic gold in the women's volleyball final out of Tokyo.

Team USA will be vying for its first-ever gold medal in women’s volleyball when they face Brazil at 11:30 p.m. CT Saturday on NBC.

The U.S. women knocked off Serbia to advance to the finals, while Brazil beat South Korea to advance. The Brazilians are looking to top the podium once again after an early quarterfinal exit in 2016. They won gold in both the 2008 and 2012 Olympics.

This is the third time in the past four Olympics that the U.S. and Brazil will meet for the title. The U.S. women easily dispatched Serbia, who eliminated them in the 2016 Olympic semifinals. They will get yet another chance at revenge on the court on Sunday against Brazil.

Watch at 11:30 p.m CT on USA or stream here. It'll also be included in NBC's prime plus Olympics coverage at 12:30am.

#TokyoOlympics

Tokyo Olympics Jul 24

WATCH: Goalie Uses Face to Block Shot, Wrestler Flips Out (Literally) and More Viral Tokyo Moments

Team USA Jul 31

Olympic Nail Art: See How Team USA Athletes Are Showing Off Their Patriotic Spirit

Kenyan Marathoner Eliud Kipchoge seeks back-to-back gold medals 

Eliud Kipchoge
NBCChicago.com

All eyes will be on world-record holder Eliud Kipchoge of Kenya in the men’s marathon on Saturday at 5 p.m. ET on USA Network. Kipchoge will try to become only the third man to win back-to-back gold medals in the marathon. The feat was last accomplished in 1976 and 1980 by East German Waldemar Cierpinski.

Americans Galen Rupp, Jake Riley and Abdi Abdirahman will race for Team USA. Given the hot, humid conditions in Sapporo, where the marathon was relocated to in futile hopes of cooler temperatures, it’s difficult to predict how the men will fare on Saturday night.

Watch on USA network at 5 p.m. CT and included in NBC's primetime coverage or stream here.

#TokyoOlympics

track and field Aug 6

Grant Holloway Tries Doing Play-by-Play of Animal Videos

Gable Steveson 4 hours ago

Heavyweight Gable Steveson Guesses the Weight of Random Objects

Davis, Torrez Jr. hope to end United States’ Olympic boxing drought on Sunday 

The USA's Keyshawn Davis, left, and ROC athlete Gabil Mamedov fight in their men's lightweight 63kg quarterfinal boxing bout at the Tokyo Olympic Games at Kokugikan Arena.
Valery Sharifulin/TASS
The USA's Keyshawn Davis, left, and ROC athlete Gabil Mamedov fight in their men's lightweight 63kg quarterfinal boxing bout at the Tokyo Olympic Games at Kokugikan Arena.

No American man has won Olympic gold in boxing since Andre Ward in 2004. On the last day of the Tokyo Olympic Games, Team USA will have two fighters attempt to end the drought. Keyshawn Davis, fighting in the lightweight division, will compete for gold after defeating Armenian Hovhannes Bachkov in the semifinals. 

Davis is a professional fighter with a 3-0 boxing record. He also won the silver medal in the 2019 World Championships and the 2019 Pan American Games. Davis will have to defeat Cuban Andy Cruz, the 2019 world champion, if he hopes to claim Olympic gold. 

USA's Richard Torrez Jr (red) and Kazakhstan's Kamshybek Kunkabayev compete during their men's super heavy (over 91kg) semi-final boxing match during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games
Getty Images
TOKYO, JAPAN - AUGUST 5: USA's Richard Torrez Jr (red) and Kazakhstan's Kamshybek Kunkabayev compete during their men's super heavy (over 91kg) semi-final boxing match during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at the Kokugikan Arena in Tokyo on August 4, 2021. (Photo by Elif Ozturk Ozgoncu/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

Richard Torrez will also have a chance to capture a boxing gold medal for Team USA. Torrez, fighting in the super heavyweight division, earned his shot at gold by defeating Kazakhstan’s Kamshybek Kunkabayev in the semifinals. Torrez will have to defeat Uzbekistan’s Bakhodir Jalolov in order to become Olympic champion. 

Watch both bouts on CNBC beginning at 12:15 a.m. CT Sunday or stream here.

#TokyoOlympics

Team USA 16 hours ago

Young Stars Make Noise, Win Medals at Tokyo Olympics

Team USA Aug 6

Team USA Medaled in Every New Olympic Sport in Tokyo

Tokyo Olympics conclude with 2021 Closing Ceremony

The Olympic flame burns on the cauldron at Ariake Yume-no-Ohashi Bridge, July 29, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan.
An Lingjun/CHINASPORTS/VCG via Getty Images
The Olympic flame burns on the cauldron at Ariake Yume-no-Ohashi Bridge, July 29, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan.

All things must end and the Tokyo Olympics is no different. The two-week global competition, which was played under unprecedented circumstances and limitations due the COVID-19 pandemic, will come to its natural conclusion on Sunday evening in Japan. 

The Tokyo Olympics saw American swimmers Katie Ledecky and Caeleb Dressel dominate in the water, as well as gymnasts Suni Lee and Mykayla Skinner step up to the mat for Simone Biles. And that was just the first week.

During the second week in Tokyo, the United States was equally busy -- collecting gold medals in men’s basketball, water polo, golf and the women’s 800m race. As of Saturday morning, Team USA was over the 100-medal threshold for Tokyo -- the most medals of any nation competing at this year’s Summer Games -- and sat just four gold medals behind China. 

Watch the Tokyo Olympics Closing Ceremony live at 6 a.m. CT Sunday on Peacock or stream live here. The Closing Ceremony will air during NBC primetime starting at 6 p.m.

This article tagged under:

Tokyo Olympicsbasketballboxingvolleyballmarathon
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Health Connection Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom NBC 5 Responds Investigations Texas News U.S. & World NBCLX Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts School Closings Sports Connection Video Traffic Entertainment Texas Today COZI TV
Community Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule
Contact Us