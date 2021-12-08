Tiger Woods

Tiger Woods Returning to Golf Course at 2021 PNC Championship

The 15-time major champion will participate in his first competitive golf event since a February car accident

By James Best

Tiger Woods returning to golf course at 2021 PNC Championship originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Tiger Woods is ready to hit the golf course once again. Woods confirmed he will return to competitive golf with his son, Charlie, at the 2021 PNC Championship on Dec. 16-19 in Orlando, Fla.

Download our local news and weather app for Apple or Android— and sign up for alerts.

The father-son duo finished tied for seventh place in the event in 2020. 

"Although it's been a long challenging year, I am very excited to close it out by competing in the PNC Championship with my son Charlie," Woods tweeted on Wednesday. "I'm playing as a Dad and couldn't be more excited and proud."

The PNC Championship will be Woods' first event since the 15-time major champion suffered traumatic leg injuries in a car accident in Los Angeles in February. He fractured his tibia and fibula bones in his right leg and spent most of the year working to regain his strength after the accident.

Woods addressed the media for the first time since the accident on Nov. 30 at the Hero World Challenge stating he was "lucky to be alive."

Sports Connection

Connecting you to your favorite North Texas sports teams as well as sports news around the globe.

Thursday Night Football Sep 9

2021 Thursday Football Schedule: How to Watch Steelers at Vikings in Week 14

Mansfield 14 hours ago

North Texas Olympian to Hold Holiday Training Camp

"I'm very grateful that someone upstairs was taking care of me."

 

Copyright RSN

This article tagged under:

Tiger WoodsgolfPNC Championship
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Wake Up to Something Good Health Connection Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts Traffic Sports Connection Investigations NBC 5 Responds Video Entertainment Texas Today NBCLX Submit Photos or Videos Contests
Community Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule Cozi TV
Contact Us