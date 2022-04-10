Tiger Woods Finishes 13-Over-Par at the Masters

Tiger Woods finishes 2022 Masters 13-over-par originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

Tiger Woods wrapped up his 2022 Masters Tournament by shooting a second consecutive 6-over 78 at Augusta National Golf Club on Sunday, giving him a total score of 13-over-par.

At the time he finished his round, he was tied for 47th place.

Woods' +13 is the worst score of his professional career at the Masters, topping the +5 he shot in 2012. His lowest finish on the Masters leaderboard as a professional was also in 2012, when he tied for 40th. As a 20-year-old amateur at the 1996 Masters, Woods shot +6 and missed the cut, the only time he's done so in 24 tournament appearances.

This was Woods' first official PGA Tour event since the 2020 Masters, as the 15-time major champion was sidelined due to serious leg injuries he suffered in a February 2021 car crash. Woods, 46, did get off to an encouraging start in his return at Augusta, shooting a 1-under 71 in the first round. He then made his 22nd consecutive cut at the Masters, which is the third-longest streak in tournament history, after recording a 2-over 74 in Round 2.

Entering the weekend tied for 19th place at +1, things fell apart for Woods in the third round. The five-time green jacket winner turned in his worst-ever round at the Masters with a 6-over 78 on Saturday, which dropped him down to a tie for 41st at +7.

Woods then shot another 6-over 78 on the final day of the tournament, tallying five bogeys and one double-bogey compared to just one birdie.

As he approached the green on the 18th hole, Woods was met with a rousing ovation from the crowd.

The chapter ends on Tiger Woods' 24th Masters. #themasters pic.twitter.com/uNyEsieMXC — The Masters (@TheMasters) April 10, 2022

Woods closed out his comeback to competitive golf with a par putt on the 18th and left to another loud ovation.