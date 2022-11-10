Arlington

Tickets for All 2022 UIL Football State Championship Games at AT&T Stadium Are Now On Sale

Championship week is Dec. 14-17 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington

By NBCDFW Staff

2022 Playoffs Schedules and Results: 6A | 5A | 4A | 3A | 2A | 1A

Tickets are now on sale for all 12 high school football state championship games to be played next month at AT&T Stadium in Arlington.

All 11-man and six-man football championships will be played at the same location beginning Wednesday, Dec. 14 through Saturday, Dec. 17.

Tickets, which are $20 each day and allow admittance to all three games on that day, may be purchased online through Seatgeek.com.

UIL FOOTBALL STATE CHAMPIONSHIP SCHEDULES

Wednesday, December 14, 2022
Conference 1A Six-Man Division II - 11 a.m.
Conference 1A Six-Man Division I - 2 p.m.
Conference 2A Division II - 7 p.m.

Thursday, December 15, 2022
Conference 2A Division I - 11 a.m.
Conference 3A Division II - 3 p.m.
Conference 3A Division I - 7 p.m.

Friday, December 16, 2022
Conference 4A Division II - 11 a.m.
Conference 4A Division I - 3 p.m.
Conference 5A Division II - 7 p.m.

Saturday, December 17, 2022
Conference 5A Division I - 11 a.m.
Conference 6A Division II - 3 p.m.
Conference 6A Division I - 7 p.m.

