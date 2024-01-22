Tickets are still available for Inter Miami, FC Dallas friendly at Cotton Bowl

Tickets are still available for Monday's friendly with soccer superstar Lionel Messi.

Messi's Inter Miami squad is in North Texas to take on FC Dallas in a preseason match.

The game is being played in Fair Park, marking the first return to the Cotton Bowl for FC Dallas in 15 years. The team used to call the stadium home when they were known as the Dallas Burn. The last game played at the location was back in September 2009.

Last season, Inter Miami defeated FC Dallas with a penalty kick shootout at Toyota Stadium in Frisco.

Worried about the weather, the rain is supposed to taper off in the afternoon. NBC 5 Meteorologist Samantha Davies said at kickoff it'll be mainly overcast with some light fog or drizzle and that temperatures will stay chilly in the low to mid-40s.

Gates open at 3 p.m. and the match kicks off at 5 p.m. Tickets are still available at the Fair Park website and other major ticket sites including Seat Geek, the official fan-to-fan marketplace of Fair Park and Cotton Bowl Stadium.

Officials are encouraging fans to arrive as early as possible. Rain jackets and ponchos are recommended -- possibly even a small towel -- but keep in mind umbrellas are not allowed inside Cotton Bowl stadium.