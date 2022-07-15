Houston Texans

Thirty Women Settle With Houston Texans on Watson-Related Claims

Thirty women who accused the Houston Texans of turning a blind eye to Deshaun Watson's allegations settled their claims with the team Friday

By Juan A. Lozano

Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) practices with the team during NFL football practice, Aug. 2, 2021, in Houston. Watson's complicated past didn't dissuade the Cleveland Browns from betting on the quarterback's future. He's on Cleveland's roster, and at this point that's the only certainty with the talented yet controversial QB. Watson's stunning trade to the Browns became official Sunday, March 20, 2022 capping a whirlwind few days during in which the three-time Pro Bowler — accused by 22 women of sexual harassment or assault — agreed to come to Cleveland after initially telling the team he wouldn't.
AP Photo/Justin Rex

Thirty women who had accused the Houston Texans of turning a blind eye to allegations that Deshaun Watson was sexually assaulting and harassing women during massage sessions have settled their legal claims against the team, their attorney said Friday.

The terms of the settlements reached between each of the women and the Texans are confidential, said attorney Tony Buzbee.

While only one of the women had filed a lawsuit against the team, the others had also intended to make legal claims against the Texans before the settlements were reached, Buzbee said.

Stay informed during the severe weather season with our local news and weather app. Download NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth for Apple or Android and pick your alerts.

In a statement, Texans owners Janice McNair and Hannah and Cal McNair said while the team did not have any knowledge of Watson’s alleged misconduct, they were “shocked and deeply saddened” when they first learned about the accusations and chose to resolve the claims against the team “amicably.”

“This is not an admission of any wrongdoing, but instead a clear stand against any form of sexual assault and misconduct. We hope that today’s resolution will provide some form of closure to the parties involved, our fans and the Houston community at large. As an organization, we will now turn our focus to the future and doing what we can to ensure respect for all,” the McNairs said in their statement.

Copyright Associated Press

This article tagged under:

Houston TexansNFLdeshaun watson
