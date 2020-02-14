The Toughest Show on Dirt Is Back in North Texas

It’s the toughest show on dirt, and it’s right here in North Texas.

The best bull riders in the world are in Arlington for the PBR Global Cup happening this weekend at AT&T Stadium.

The tournament features teams from five nations: Australia, Brazil, Canada, Mexico and the United States, all competing for a $750,000 prize.

We talked to Scott Schiffner, Canada’s first-ever national champion, the head coach of Team Canada on what it takes to coach an award-winning team.

“I think the biggest thing in bull riding is that it’s such an individual sport," he said. "To get a group of guys together to truly become a team. That’s the big thing, that’s the number one challenge, then you just got to put the best group of guys you’ve got to know what kind of great bulls are going to be here in Arlington and match them all together. It’s a big web. It’s a little tricky, I’m still learning for sure."

“I never really thought I would take on so much of a head coaching position, one because in bull riding there’s not really coaches for teams or anything like that," Schiffner said. "But I always knew I would stay involved and be part of it, but when this opportunity came, it was a once in a lifetime and you have to take it on full-heartedly and give it all you’ve got for sure.”

Schiffner retired in 2018 after 21 years as a professional bull rider.

The champion will be named on Sunday.