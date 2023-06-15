Dallas

The Ticket's Norm Hitzges announces he is retiring from radio

Fans of the longtime sports talk host will have one more week to listen to Hitzges Sportsradio 96.7 FM/1310 AM

By Joey Hayden, The Dallas Morning News

The end of an era in D-FW sports radio is coming.

Norm Hitzges, a longtime host at Sportsradio 96.7 FM/1310 AM The Ticket [KTCK-AM], announced just after 10:30 a.m. Thursday morning during the “Norm and D Invasion” with Donovan Lewis that he is retiring on Friday, June 23.

“I don’t know how to say goodbye to you,” Hitzges told listeners over the airwaves. “I’ve thought about this for weeks now, and I don’t know how to say goodbye to you. Today, I am announcing my retirement. ... I want to assure you this is not health-related. So many of you have helped carry me through the last three years or so in which there were some serious health minutes, but it’s not health-related.”

Hitzges, 78, announced in 2020 that he had begun treatment for bladder cancer.

