The Root of the Perfect Pitch: A look at the grounds keeping process for FC Dallas

Toyota Stadium in Frisco is home to FC Dallas and hosts a variety of other sporting events and tournaments throughout the year. When fans walk into the stadium, they are focused on the game.

For Tom Jones and Allen Reed, it is all about the grass and making the perfect pitch.

“It’s very important because it’s the international standard,” says Jones, VP of the Complex.

High-level players depend on the grounds crew to keep the turf grass at Toyota Stadium in top shape.

“When you are going to bring in those types of athletes, those levels of athletes, that’s what they’re expecting,” says Jones. “We had Messi here, I can remember years ago back when David Beckham first came to the league and he played his first game here, he actually loved the turf here, and that was a big day for us”

Jones has been perfecting the grass for over twenty years, he says its been a challenge, but they have been working hard.

“It takes a lot of planning and future planning on what we're going to do in our strategy on how we're going to approach the year's schedule.”

Since Texas is in a transition zone for growing, the type of grass on the fields changes throughout the year. Rye grass is in the stadium during the winter and spring, and Bermuda grass in the hot summer months. When we visited, it was a mixture of both.

They can’t just rely on sunlight and water alone, it takes special tools to grow the perfect grass. The grounds crew uses grow lights.

“They're a high-pressure sodium bulb; they give the grass the light that it needs,” says Reed. “It replicates the sunlight, and so when you get areas that are not seeing any sunlight, you put these lights on there, and you can keep the grass healthy.”

The lights are left on the field for 24- 48 hours, then manually moved to another spot.

Weather and Climate play a big role in the where the lights are placed on the pitch and for how long they are turned on. The stadium is mapped out in computer models with the amount of sunlight through the year computed. This makes it easy is see where the shade will be and which parts of the field need more sun light.

There are also sensors on the field.

“It'll give us our temperature, our air temperature, our soil temperature, the amount of light that this part of the field is actually receiving.”

The technology used here comes from a company in Holland, and these grow lights are used in stadiums all over the world.