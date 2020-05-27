The Northern Texas PGA Foundation Awards $417,000 in Scholarships

The Northern Texas PGA Foundation has announced its 2020 scholarship recipients.

Scholarships totaling $417,000, the largest amount awarded in a single year by the foundation, will be given to 44 recipients.

According to the Northern Texas PGA Foundation, 42 high school seniors attending college this fall were awarded $320,000 in scholarships. Each scholarship awarded varied between $5,000 and $20,000.

One student was awarded a "last dollar" full scholarship, valued at approximately $92,000, to the Foundation's partner school, the University of North Texas at Dallas.

A scholarship totaling $5,000 will be awarded to one junior golfer through random drawings at the Jerry J. Ransom Pro-Junior-Am in July, the Northern Texas PGA Foundation said.

"We are incredibly proud to have awarded a record of $417,000 in scholarships for high school seniors this year," Mark Harrison, Executive Director and CEO of the Northern Texas PGA, said. "We are in trying times for sure, and thanks to the support of so many people who believe in our Foundation and our commitment to higher education, it was wonderful to share the great news with these students. With all things considered, they are more deserving than ever this year."

The Northern Texas PGA Foundation said that this year, 71% of the scholarships were awarded based on financial need, while 29% were awarded based on academic performance, extracurricular activities and community involvement.

Since 1983, the Northern Texas PGA Foundation has awarded $3.19 million in college scholarships to more than 550 deserving students.

The Northern Texas PGA Foundation's 2020 scholarship recipients are as follows: