The MLB's Most Valuable Franchises Heading Into 2023 Season

Most valuable MLB franchises heading into 2023 season originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Less than a week ago, the Astros won their second World Series title after defeating the Phillies in six games.

Even though the Astros came out on top, they are not the team in the league that brings in the most revenue and they certainly do not have the highest net worth in baseball.

Numerous factors can impact team value, including market size, team revenue, on-field success and more. With MLB free agency underway and other movements within the league, including the Orioles and Angels potentially coming for sale, who knows what the new season will bring.

Let’s take a look at the league’s most valuable franchises heading into the 2023 season:

Which MLB teams make the most revenue?

The Los Angeles Dodgers lead the list of MLB teams that make the most revenue:

1. Los Angeles Dodgers: $595 million

2. New York Yankees: $485 million

3. Boston Red Sox: $479 million

4. Atlanta Braves: $443 million

5. Chicago Cubs: $425 million

6. Houston Astros: $388 million

7. Texas Rangers: $387 million

8. San Francisco Giants: $384 million

9. Los Angeles Angels: $331 million

10. Philadelphia Phillies: $323 million

What is each MLB team worth?

Here is an estimate of how much each MLB team is worth, according to Forbes:

New York Yankees: $6 billion Los Angeles Dodgers: $4.075 billion Boston Red Sox: $3.9 billion Chicago Cubs: $3.8 billion San Francisco Giants: $3.5 billion New York Mets: $2.65 billion St. Louis Cardinals: $2.45 billion Philadelphia Phillies: $2.3 billion Los Angeles Angels: $2.2 billion Atlanta Braves: $2.1 billion Texas Rangers: $2.05 billion Washington Nationals: $2 billion Houston Astros: $1.98 billion Toronto Blue Jays: $1.78 billion Chicago White Sox: $1.76 billion Seattle Mariners: $1.7 billion San Diego Padres: $1.575 billion Detroit Tigers: $1.4 billion Minnesota Twins: $1.39 billion Colorado Rockies: $1.385 billion Arizona Diamondbacks: $1.38 billion Baltimore Orioles: $1.375 billion Pittsburgh Pirates: $1.32 billion Cleveland Guardians: $1.3 billion Milwaukee Brewers: $1.28 billion Cincinnati Reds: $1.19 billion Oakland Athletics: $1.18 billion Kansas City Royals: $1.11 billion Tampa Bay Rays: $1.1 billion Miami Marlins: $990 million

Which MLB team has the biggest cash spending budget?

The team with the biggest payroll is the New York Mets with a whopping $170.5 million.

The teams with the next highest total payroll for 2022 are the Atlanta Braves with $161.8 million and the Philadelphia Phillies with $140.1 million.

The rest of the top 10 teams with the highest payroll for 2022 are as follows:

4. San Diego Padres: $136.9 million

5. New York Yankees: $134.9 million

6. Colorado Rockies: $133.9 million

7. Los Angeles Angels: $133.1 million

8. Chicago White Sox: $131.1 million

9. Los Angeles Dodgers: $130.5 million

10. Toronto Blue Jays: $128.7 million

Which MLB teams sell the most merchandise?

When it comes to MLB teams that sell the most merchandise, it's no surprise the Yankees top that list in a season where Aaron Judge passed Roger Maris for the most home runs in AL history.

1. New York Yankees

2. Los Angeles Dodgers

3. Chicago White Sox

4. Atlanta Braves

5. Toronto Blue Jays

6. Boston Red Sox

7. Houston Astros

8. San Diego Padres

9. Pittsburgh Pirates

10. San Francisco Giants