The 2022 Kentucky Derby in Photos

The 148th Kentucky Derby is here. See fans cheering, exquisite hats and views from the sidelines below.

Ezra Shaw/Getty Images
Fans cheer as they watch race 1 prior to the running of the 148th Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs on May 07, 2022 in Louisville, Kentucky.
Ezra Shaw/Getty Images
Fans talk with one another in the grandstand prior to the running of the 148th Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs on May 07, 2022 in Louisville, Kentucky.
AP Photo/Brynn Anderson
A man walks to the grandstand before the 148th running of the Kentucky Derby horse race at Churchill Downs Saturday, May 7, 2022, in Louisville, Ky.
Ezra Shaw/Getty Images
Fans talk with one another in the grandstand prior to the running of the 148th Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs on May 07, 2022 in Louisville, Kentucky.
Jamie Squire/Getty Images
Roses from the winner’s circle are shown in front of the Twin Spires before the 148th Running of the Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs on May 07, 2022 in Louisville, Kentucky.
Ezra Shaw/Getty Images
Fans cheer as they watch race 2 prior to the running of the 148th Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs on May 07, 2022 in Louisville, Kentucky.
AP Photo/Brynn Anderson
A race fan walks to the grandstand before the 148th running of the Kentucky Derby horse race at Churchill Downs Saturday, May 7, 2022, in Louisville, Ky.
AP Photo/Charlie Riedel
Fans look over a racing form before the 148th running of the Kentucky Derby horse race at Churchill Downs Saturday, May 7, 2022, in Louisville, Ky.
AP Photo/Charlie Riedel
A fan sits in the grandstand before the 148th running of the Kentucky Derby horse race at Churchill Downs Saturday, May 7, 2022, in Louisville, Ky.
Stephen J. Cohen/Getty Images
Larry Birkhead, Janet Jackson, and Dannielynn Birkhead attends the Barnstable Brown Gala at Barnstable-Brown Mansion on May 06, 2022 in Louisville, Kentucky.

