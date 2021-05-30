University of Texas

Texas Women Win NCAA Rowing Championship

IMG_2050[1] copy
Christie Smith/NBC Bay Area

The Texas women took first with a time of 6:17.387 in the varsity eights grand final, and the Longhorns won their first national title in the NCAA rowing championship on Sunday.

Texas, Stanford and Washington finished in a three-way tie with 126 points in the overall standings, with the tie broken by the varsity eights results. Stanford’s varsity eight came in second at 6:18.891 and Washington was third at 6:21.715. Michigan, Rutgers and Virginia rounded out the finishers in the final heat.

Download our NBC DFW mobile app for Apple or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

Due to inclement weather, the awards ceremony was cancelled. Texas was the runner-up in 2019.

Sports Connection

Connecting you to your favorite North Texas sports teams as well as sports news around the globe.

PGA Tour 4 mins ago

Kokrak Gets 2nd Win, Overcoming Spieth at Colonial

Mavericks 3 hours ago

Mavericks Take 2-1 Lead Into Game 4 Against Clippers

Washington won the grand final for the varsity fours with a time of 7:02.12. Stanford finished second and Texas third.

Click here to listen to the newest episode of the NBC 5 Sports podcast.
Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

University of Texas
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Health Connection Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom NBC 5 Responds Investigations Texas News U.S. & World NBCLX Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts School Closings Sports Connection Video Traffic Entertainment Texas Today COZI TV
Community Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule
Contact Us