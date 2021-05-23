University of Texas

Texas Women, Florida Men Win NCAA Tennis Team Titles

The title was the third for the Longhorns

The second-seeded Texas women topped Pepperdine 4-3 and top-seeded Florida rallied to beat Baylor 4-1 on Saturday night to claim team national tennis titles.

Peyton Stearns rallied from down a set to beat Pepperdine’s Ashley Lahey 2-6, 6-0, 6-2 at No. 1 singles and Lulu Sun held on to beat Taisiya Pachkaleva 6-4, 6-7, 7-5 in the decisive match at No. 3 singles for second-seeded Texas, which won its third women’s tennis title.

No. 2 seed Baylor took a 1-0 lead when Constantin Frantzen/Sven Lah beat Florida’s Duarte Vale/Johannes Ingildsen 6-2 and the Bears’ Finn Bass/Charles Broom beat Brian Berdusco/Will Grant 6-1 to win the doubles point.

But the Gators won four consecutive singles matches to seal the program’s first national championship. Ben Shelton, the son of Florida coach Bryan Shelton, clinched the title with a 3-6, 6-1, 6-2 win over Broom at No. 5 singles.

