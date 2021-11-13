Texas Wesleyan University Announces $16.5M Stadium Construction Project

Texas Wesleyan University has announced that a new football stadium will be built a block north of E. Rosedale Street between Binkley Street and Nashville Avenue.

The $16.5 million stadium project will be built in three phases: practice field and lighting, an NCAA-certified track, and finally, bleachers, press box, field house and concessions.

Download our local news and weather app for Apple or Android— and sign up for alerts.

Texas Wesleyan said the university hopes that Phase I of the stadium will be completed by the beginning of fall 2022, though this date is subject to change based on the city permitting process.

University trustee Karen Cramer pledged a $5 million gift supporting the construction of the new stadium to be located on the campus and named in her honor.

She joined the Texas Wesleyan Board of Trustees in 2016. Her grandmother and parents all attended the university. Her father, Judson A. Cramer, joined the Board of Trustees in 1972 and became chair in 1976.

According to the university, Texas Wesleyan Football returned after a 76-year hiatus in 2017.