Texas Wesleyan University

Texas Wesleyan University Announces $16.5M Stadium Construction Project

Texas Wesleyan University

Texas Wesleyan University has announced that a new football stadium will be built a block north of E. Rosedale Street between Binkley Street and Nashville Avenue.

The $16.5 million stadium project will be built in three phases: practice field and lighting, an NCAA-certified track, and finally, bleachers, press box, field house and concessions.

Download our local news and weather app for Apple or Android— and sign up for alerts.

Texas Wesleyan said the university hopes that Phase I of the stadium will be completed by the beginning of fall 2022, though this date is subject to change based on the city permitting process.

University trustee Karen Cramer pledged a $5 million gift supporting the construction of the new stadium to be located on the campus and named in her honor.

Sports Connection

Connecting you to your favorite North Texas sports teams as well as sports news around the globe.

High School Football 14 hours ago

High School Football Playoffs, Bi-District Scores and Pairings

DallasNews.com 3 hours ago

Mark Cuban Pours Millions into Practice Facility Upgrades as Mavs' Future at AAC Remains in Question

She joined the Texas Wesleyan Board of Trustees in 2016. Her grandmother and parents all attended the university. Her father, Judson A. Cramer, joined the Board of Trustees in 1972 and became chair in 1976.

According to the university, Texas Wesleyan Football returned after a 76-year hiatus in 2017.

This article tagged under:

Texas Wesleyan Universitystadium
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Wake Up to Something Good Health Connection Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts Traffic Sports Connection Investigations NBC 5 Responds Video Entertainment Texas Today NBCLX Submit Photos or Videos Contests
Community Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule Cozi TV
Contact Us