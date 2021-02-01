College Football

Texas Tech Adds 5th Power 5 Transfer, Signing Former UCLA Cornerback

UCLA Bruins defensive back Rayshad Williams (3) points at the line judge to be onside during the college football game between the California Golden Bears and the UCLA Bruins on Nov. 30, 2019, at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, California.
Jevone Moore/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Texas Tech has added its fifth transfer from another Power Five school for the spring semester after signing former UCLA cornerback Rayshad Williams.

Coach Matt Wells said Monday that Williams signed a scholarship agreement with Texas Tech to immediately enroll at the Big 12 school.

Williams will have three seasons of eligibility remaining at Texas Tech after appearing in 22 games the past three years for UCLA, including four in 2018 he was able to redshirt. He started eight of the last nine games of the 2019 season for the Bruins as a redshirt freshman.

The Red Raiders have 10 midyear enrollees, including the five P5 transfers, one junior college transfer and four high school prospects. The other P5 transfers are sophomore cornerback Malik Dunlap from North Carolina State, redshirt freshman linebacker Jesiah Pierre from Florida, senior offensive lineman T.J. Storment from TCU, and senior defensive end Marquis Waters from Duke.

