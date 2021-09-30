Texas Softball Legend Announces Retirement After Winning Silver at Tokyo

Softball pitcher Cat Osterman has officially hung up her glove.

The three-time Olympic medalist from Texas said during an interview with NBC 5 at the Tokyo Olympics just after the team won that she would be retiring for good this time.

Osterman came out of retirement when softball was added back to the Olympics for one final chance at gold.

She posted a photo to her Instagram Wednesday night with the caption "next chapter."

Osterman won a gold medal at the Athens Olympics in 2004, and she won silver in Beijing in 2008 and Tokyo in 2020.