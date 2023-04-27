Texas RB Bijan Robinson Goes No. 8 Overall to Atlanta Falcons in 2023 NFL Draft

The Atlanta Falcons selected Texas running back Bijan Robinson with the No. 8 pick in the 2023 NFL Draft on Thursday night.

Robinson, who played three seasons with the Longhorns from 2020 to 2022, was expected to go in the first half of the draft but many pundits doubted a running back would go off the board in the top 10 selections.

Atlanta shocked the NFL Draft community and joined the New York Giants (Saquon Barkley), Dallas Cowboys (Ezekiel Elliot) and Carolina Panthers (Christian McCaffery) on the short list of teams who have selected a rusher early in the draft.

Robinson wasn't the most shocking running back selection of the first round though. The Detroit Lions took Alabama RB Jahmyr Gibbs at No. 12 overall Thursday night. Gibbs was a late first-round prospect.

In Austin, Robinson delivered on the field. He finished with 3,410 rushing yards and 41 total touchdowns. He took home the 2022 Doak Walker award given to the nation's top tailback.

Robinson joins Cordarrelle Patterson and Tyler Allgeier in Atlanta's running back room.

The Falcons went 7-10 in 2022 and finished in last place of the NFC South. Their division rival, the Carolina Panthers, kickstarted the draft by selecting Alabama QB Bryce Young first overall.

Atlanta is expected to go with second-year QB Desmond Ridder under center in 2023.