Texas Rangers Win Saturday Night Game over Minnesota Twins, 4-3

Corey Seager hit a go-ahead single in the 10th inning and Mark Mathias added an RBI in the frame, leading the Texas Rangers to a 4-3 win over the Minnesota Twins on Saturday night.

Seager’s hit-off Twins reliever Caleb Thielbar (2-2) drove in Marcus Semien, who was the automatic runner at second base. Mathias later drove in Seager with a single to center off Griffin Jax.

Minnesota scored a run in the 10th after reliever Jonathan Hernández (1-0) couldn’t handle a slow roller off the bat of Max Kepler. But Jose Miranda flew out one batter later to end the game with runners on the corners.

Texas improved to 8-25 in one-run games. Interim manager Tony Beasley is 3-3 since replacing Chris Woodward.

Right-hander Glenn Otto put together a strong start for Texas, allowing one unearned run on three hits in 5 2/3 innings. Chris Archer also allowed one run on three hits for Minnesota in five innings.

Miranda, Minnesota’s talented rookie, tied the game in the eighth with a single to center that scored Kepler from first base for his 53rd RBI of the season.

Rangers right fielder Adolis Garcia had two hits and extended his hitting streak to 17 games.

Ezequiel Duran delivered a go-ahead single in the top of the sixth to put the Rangers up 2-1. The hit came after the Twins challenged a call on a pickoff move to first base that stood after review.