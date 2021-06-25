Texas Rangers to Host Family Field Day, Saturday July 3

On Saturday, July 3, 2021, the Texas Rangers will host a Family Field Day to celebrate Independence Day weekend.

The scheduled event is set to take place at Globe Life Field from 4:00 - 9:00 p.m., followed by the City of Arlington's fireworks show.

Tickets are available for purchase at texasrangers.com/tours.

During the event, the Rangers are inviting fans to experience Globe Life Field like never before, with planned activities for the whole family.

Inside Globe Life Field, guests can participate in the Wiffle Ball Homerun Derby, run the bases, play catch on the field, and enjoy tons of yard games and inflatables. Attendees will also be able to explore the new Rangers ballpark with self-guided tours.

Guests will also receive early access parking to the City of Arlington fireworks display, taking place after Family Field Day.

Families interested in attending the event on Saturday, July 3, can use the promo code FFD20 for a 20% discount on admission tickets.

For more information, please email tours@texasrangers.com or call (817) 533-1833.