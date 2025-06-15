Texas Rangers

Texas Rangers complete sweep of Chicago White Sox with 2-1 victory Sunday

The Rangers have won seven of eight games to get back to .500 for the first time since May 21.

By Schuyler Dixon | The Associated Press

Jun 15, 2025; Arlington, Texas, USA; Texas Rangers third baseman Ezequiel Duran (20) doubles during the eighth inning against the Chicago White Sox at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images
Imagn Images

Rookie right-hander Kumar Rocker pitched five scoreless innings with help from some pickle juice, Ezequiel Duran put Texas in front for good with an RBI double and the Rangers finished a sweep of the Chicago White Sox with a 2-1 victory on Sunday.

Rocker (2-4) twice got visits from the trainer with apparent cramping in his legs in the fifth, and quickly chugged three bottles of pickle juice along the way, while getting through the inning. The 25-year-old allowed four hits and a walk with six strikeouts.

Watch NBC 5 free wherever you are

Watch button  WATCH HERE

Aaron Civale (1-3) allowed two runs after walking four of the first seven hitters he faced in his debut for the White Sox, two days after getting traded by Milwaukee. The right-hander said he wanted to remain a starter, with the Brewers or another team, after getting sent to the bullpen.

Marcus Semien's sacrifice fly put Texas ahead 2-0 in the fifth after Duran's run-scoring hit in the second. Miguel Vargas hit his team-leading 10th homer for the White Sox, who have lost 10 in a row at Texas.

Get top local stories delivered to you every morning with NBC DFW's News Headlines newsletter.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP

Luke Jackson pitched a perfect ninth for his ninth save — and first since April 25 — in 11 chances.

Key moment

Chicago's Josh Rojas was thrown out trying to steal second base with runners at the corners and one out in the seventh, and Ryan Noda didn't break from third on Kyle Higashioka's throw. Three pitches later, Mike Tauchman was called out on strikes to end the inning.

Sports Connection

Connecting you to your favorite North Texas sports teams as well as sports news around the globe.

Texas Rangers 43 mins ago

Pickle juice helps Texas rookie Kumar Rocker keep scoreless start intact

formula one 2 hours ago

George Russell wins Canadian GP as McLaren teammates clash in F1 title fight

Key stat

The Rangers have won seven of eight games to get back to .500 for the first time since May 21.

Up next

Both teams are off Monday before starting three-game series at home Tuesday. White Sox rookie RHP Shane Smith (3-3, 2.37 ERA) is set to go against St. Louis. Texas RHP Jack Leiter (4-3, 3.88) is on tap against Kansas City.

Copyright The Associated Press

This article tagged under:

Texas RangersMLB
Dashboard
Local Lone Star Politics Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts Traffic Sports Connection Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a consumer complaint Video Entertainment Texas Today NBC 5 TV Schedule Submit Photos or Videos Community
Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video TV Schedule Our Apps Contests Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us