Rangers

Texas Rangers Say Radio Announcer Tests Positive

By The Associated Press

NBC 5 Sports

The Texas Rangers say broadcaster Matt Hicks is among three people who have recently worked in the home radio booth who have tested positive for COVID-19.

The Rangers opened new Globe Life Field this month. Their last home game was Wednesday.

Texas said radio broadcaster Eric Nadel, who has gotten a negative test result, has opted out of working this weekend's road games against San Francisco from Globe Life Field.

The team said the stadium's broadcast level and booths were sanitized and disinfected Thursday night.

