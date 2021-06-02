The Texas Rangers on Wednesday announced a handful of new food, beverage and bag policies for fans attending games at Globe Life Field this season.

The changes will go into effect Friday, the first day of a five-game homestand with the Tampa Bay Rays.

Download our NBC DFW mobile app for Apple or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

“We are instituting these revised food/beverage and bag policies for the convenience of our guests,” said Rob Matwick, Rangers executive vice president of business operations, in a statement. "These policies are the original ones we planned to have for Globe Life Field at the start of the 2020 baseball season prior to the pandemic."

The changes include the following:

Masks are recommended for all fans except when actively eating or drinking at their ticketed seats. That includes all concourse areas and when entering Globe Life Field.

Hand sanitizing stations are available throughout the ballpark

Globe Life Field is cashless. All tickets will be digital and only credit cards are accepted at concession stands and retail locations.

Safe distancing is encouraged in concession lines and retail locations.

Outside food is allowed inside of Globe Life Field as long as it is inside a sealed clear gallon sized (or less) plastic bag. Guests may also bring in a sealed non-flavored water (plastic bottle and under 1 liter). One bag of food and one bottle of water per ticket will be permitted. Additional considerations will be made for dietary concerns and infants.

All bags and purses must be soft sided and not exceed the Major League Baseball bag-size requirements of 16 inches x 16 inches x 8 inches. All backpacks are prohibited, except single-compartment drawstring bags. Exceptions are for those bags that are carried for medical reasons or manufactured diaper bags that accompany infants and young children. All bags are subject to search before entering the ballpark.

For additional information or ticket sales, visit texasrangers.com or call 972-726-4377.