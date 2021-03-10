Texas Rangers Plan to Allow Full Capacity for Opening Day, Exhibition Games

For the first time, the Texas Rangers will welcome fans to Globe Life Field later this month before the start of the 2021 season on April 5.

The team is planning to open to full capacity on Opening Day as well as during two exhibition games at the end of this month; after that, the team said they will revert to "distanced seating" for subsequent games.

In an effort to honor the frontline workers of the pandemic such as healthcare workers, teachers, grocery store workers, etc. the Rangers will be offering free tickets to the two exhibition games versus Milwaukee on March 29-30, and all home games in April in designated sections.

The Rangers will still have the health of the North Texas community as a priority and keep certain precautions in place.

"We will require all those who enter Globe Life Field to wear a mask or face covering, and are working with Major League Baseball on some additional protocols required for player health and safety," president of business operations and chief operating officer Neil Leibman said. "We will continue to monitor developments and implement the necessary public health measures."

Unless they are eating and drinking, fans will be expected to wear masks.

In addition, hand sanitizing stations will be spread out in the park and social distancing will take place in the park.

Globe Life Field will not accept any cash payments at concession stands or retail locations and bags will not be permitted inside the park unless for medical reasons.

"We are excited that Rangers fans will finally be able to experience all that Globe Life Field has to offer."

Single game tickets for March and April games, with the exception of the home opener on April 5, will be available starting March 22 at 10 a.m. here or by calling 972RANGERS.

For home opener single game ticket availability, individuals can click here.

Season ticket holders will be available to access their seats starting at the exhibition games March 29 through 30.