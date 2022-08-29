Texas Rangers

Texas Rangers Open Student Sections for Current High School, College Students

Globe Life Field

The Texas Rangers are opening a student section at Globe Life Field for currently enrolled high school and college students.

Discounted tickets in the Rangers Student Section, which will be sections 233-244, will be available for select home games this season. Tickets are $9 each and parking in Lot N will be $10.

To be alerted about the discounts, current students should register to join the section at texasrangers.com/students for mobile alerts on ticket deals.

Tickets purchased through the program will be delivered on mobile devices via the MLB Ballpark app and will be accessible 90 minutes prior to the scheduled first pitch.

A parent or legal guardian is required to register students under 18 years of age.

