Texas Rangers Josh Smith Says He's ‘Doing Fine' After Being Hospitalized by a Wild Pitch

Texas Rangers outfielder Josh Smith says he's doing fine and will hopefully be back on the field soon after being hit in the face by a wild pitch Monday night at Globe Life Field in Arlington.

Smith dropped to the ground and was quickly attended to by Rangers athletic trainer Matt Lucero Monday night after he was hit on the right side of his face in the third inning by a 88 mph slider coming from the left hand of Baltimore's Danny Coulombe.

On Twitter late Tuesday morning, Smith thanked everyone who reached out and sent prayers, adding that he was doing fine and hoped to be back in the lineup soon.

The Rangers retweeted Smith's tweet and replied with two emojis, a blue heart and folded hands.

The team said Monday night Smith was taken to a hospital for scans and testing on his face and jaw but since then there's been no official update on his condition or when he may return to action.

The Rangers lost to the Orioles 2-0 Monday night -- it was the first loss for the Rangers at home this season after they swept the Phillies in the season's opening series. The Rangers have two more shots at the Orioles in this series -- Tuesday's game is at 7:05 p.m. and Wednesday's game is at 1:05 p.m.

