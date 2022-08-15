Texas Rangers

Texas Rangers Fire Manager Chris Woodward, Name Beasley Interim Manager

The Texas Rangers are currently 51-63, 23 games back in the AL West

By Evan Grant, the Dallas Morning News

The Texas Rangers are expected to hold a news conference at 2:45 p.m. Monday. That video will appear live at the top of this page.

The Texas Rangers fired manager Chris Woodward Monday, two games shy of his 500th with the club and with a season remaining on his contract.

The news of Woodward's dismissal was shared first by our partners at The Dallas Morning News.

Third base coach Tony Beasley has been named as the team’s interim manager effective immediately through the end of the season.

“Chris Young and I had the very difficult task of informing Chris Woodward of our decision today,” said Rangers President of Baseball Operations Jon Daniels in a prepared statement. “In his tenure as Rangers’ manager, Chris worked tirelessly under what was at times some difficult circumstances. He has been dedicated and passionate in his efforts to improve the on-field performance of the Texas Rangers, and it is greatly appreciated. He has represented the organization with class and dignity."

Daniels went on to say that while the team's current performance was part of the decision they also felt a change in leadership was necessary to position the team for the future.

“On behalf of the entire Texas Rangers organization, we thank Chris and wish him and his family the very best," Daniels said.

Woodward joined the team in November 2018 and finished with a record of 211-287. He was the 19th full-time manager in club history.

