Texas Rangers Fall to Oakland in Final Game of Series

Jed Lowrie hit a two-out RBI single off Brett Martin in the bottom of the ninth inning, lifting the Oakland Athletics past the mistake-prone Texas Rangers 6-5 on Sunday.

After closer Dany Jiménez blew a save opportunity in the top of the ninth, the A’s came back and won in their final at-bat for the second time this season. They did it despite stranding 11 runners in scoring position — seven in the first four innings — and having a runner thrown out at the plate.

“We didn’t cash in on a lot of opportunities but when it counted we did,” Lowrie said. “At the end of the day, that’s all that matters. Something to work on but we got the win.”

Cristian Pache hit a leadoff single off of Martin (0-4), then Tony Kemp popped out and Ramon Laureano grounded out to move Pache to second. Lowrie, who struck out in his first two at-bats and was 1 for 5, lined a 2-2 pitch into left-center and Charlie Culberson’s throw home sailed over the head of catcher Jonah Heim.

“(Martin) is a guy that’s got a good fastball, good overhand curveball, one of those guys if you’re trying to guess one way or the other he can make you look kind of silly up there,” Lowrie said. “I try to just even tighten the focus a little bit more in those situations and look for a pitch that I can handle.”

Kemp, Pache, Seth Brown and Elvis Andrus had two hits apiece for Oakland.

“Getting down early, they showed their grind and their fight,” A’s manager Mark Kotsay said. “Leaving guys on base early, they just kept going. We want that to be our identity. We want teams to know, whether we win or lose, when they leave this place, that this team has fight and grit.”

Corey Seager homered for the second consecutive day for the Rangers, who matched their season-high of five errors. Brad Miller also connected and had an RBI single before leaving the game with right hip tightness.

The Rangers blew a 4-0 lead and missed an opportunity to reach .500 for the first time this season.

Jiménez (2-2) skipped a two-out pitch between the legs of catcher Sean Murphy, allowing Marcus Semien to score the tying run in the ninth.