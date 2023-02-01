Texas Rangers Announce 2023 Regular Season Schedule, Game Times

The Texas Rangers revealed their regular season schedule for the upcoming 2023 season, with final home and road game times.

All Saturday home games from April through August will start at 3:05 p.m. except for April 22 vs Oakland and April 29 vs. New York. Both of those games will start at 6:05 p.m. The final two Saturday home games in September will also start at 6:05 p.m.

For weekday games, those will stay at 7:05 p.m. and Sunday games will stay at 1:35 p.m.

There are also seven 1:05 p.m. games, Monday, July 3 vs, Houston and six selected Wednesdays and Thursdays. Texas has scheduled 3:05 p.m. starts for the season opener on Thursday, March 30 vs. Philadelphia and Labor Day, Monday, Sept. 4 against Houston.

The first Sunday game of the season will be on April 2 against the Phillies. The first pitch will be at 6:08 p.m. to accommodate a national ESPN telecast.

The Rangers will also have national telecasts on FOX on April 1 against the Phillies and on Sept. against the Twins.

Individual game tickets go on sale on March 3 for all games except Opening Day.